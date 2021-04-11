Venkatesh Prasad posts hilarious tweet describing his own 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' moment in cricket

On the day of the IPL 2021 opener, even the contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers failed to create the kind of waves a TV ad featuring Rahul Dravid managed to. Dravid's latest ad, in which the former India batsman is seen losing his temper and pretty much 'lose it', broke the internet with netizens appreciating the former captain's acting skills.

Dravid, who went on to form one of the pillars of Indian batting from the late 1990s till 2012, the year he retired, is known as one of the calmer cricketers to have played cricket for India. So much so that when Rajasthan Royals – whom Dravid was mentoring at the time – lost a narrow contest to Mumbai Indians during the 2014 IPL, an irate Dravid animatedly threw his cap in anger, which at the time, was the closest he came to losing his temper.

With numerous current and former India cricketers reacting seeing this 'unknown' side of Dravid, his former India and Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to post his own version of 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' moment, the phrase that went viral ever since Dravid was seen saying it in the ad.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

Posting a collage of his famous dismissal of former Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup, where Prasad sent his off-stump cartwheeling after getting hit for a boundary, the fast bowler tweeted: "Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5 - #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main," the 14.5 referring to the 15th over of Pakistan's innings.

Prasad and Sohail are part of perhaps one of the most popular incidents surrounding India-Pakistan cricket. The sight of Javed Miandad smacking a six off the last ball to win the game, or him jumping repeatedly after being irritated by an enthusiastic Kiran More behind the stumps, pale in comparison to what transpired in the quarterfinal of the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India were playing Pakistan in Bengaluru and had posted 287/8. In chase of the stiff target, Pakistan seemed to be motoring along nicely before it was time for the 15th over of the innings, Sohail was batting on 51, when he spanked a cover drive off Prasad. As the ball raced to the boundary, Sohail notoriously pointed his fingers at Prasad and then towards the ball, almost mocking him to go and fetch the ball. What happened the next ball is remembers as one of the greatest comebacks of all time with Prasad castling Sohail and giving him a roaring send-off. The video of this incident has received over 1 million views.