Home / Cricket / Vernon Philander’s younger brother shot dead in Cape Town

Vernon Philander’s younger brother shot dead in Cape Town

Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was shot while delivering water to a neighbour. The dreadful incident happened in the neighborhood of Ravensmead, said the media reports.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Former South African Pacer Vernon Philander
Photo of Former South African Pacer Vernon Philander(Cricket South Africa/Twitter)
         

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander’s younger brother was shot dead in a Cape Town street on Wednesday. As reported by the South African media, the dreadful incident happened meters away from the family home in the neighborhood of Ravensmead.

Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was shot while delivering water to a neighbour, said the media reports. In a statement issued by Philander family, Vernon said that they were ‘coming to terms with the brutal murder’.

“There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace,” Vernon Philander said.

 

According to the local police, the shooting happened around lunchtime on Wednesday. They are investigating the case as a murder and no arrests have been made yet. A member of a community group said Philander’s mother and other family members were in the yard of their house nearby when they heard gunshots.

The 35-year-old Vernon Philander bid adieu to international cricket at the beginning of this year. He took this decision after serving the South African national side for 13 years when he became one of the best seam bowlers in the world. He played 64 tests and 101 games across all formats for South Africa.

He was due to join English county side Somerset this year but the deal was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

