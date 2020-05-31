e-paper
Vettori asks Bangladesh Cricket Board to donate part of salary to low-income staffers

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

cricket Updated: May 31, 2020 10:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
Press Trust of India | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
Bangladesh's spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori (PTI)
         

Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board’s low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based ‘Prothom Alo’ newspaper.

The amount that the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report.

According to ‘ESPNCricinfo, he is the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning USD 250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also donated Taka 3.61 crore (USD 428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.

The country’s cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players’ association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.

Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic.

