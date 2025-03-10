New Delhi, [India], , : After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday, players from the Indian cricket team have expressed their delight after winning the title. "Victory is sweeter when 1.4 billion hearts celebrate with you": Indian players react after winning CT 2025

India won the title in Dubai by four wickets. This is India's second back-to-back ICC Trophy victory following its Victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. Post-victory, here are the reactions of Rohit Sharma, Shreys Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma posted the group photo of the Indian team with the Trophy in hand on this Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHAkJyKP6Pn/?igsh=ZjZ6bGxkODk5Yzdn

Shreyas Iyer posted on his X handle to express his feelings after the Victory. India's highest run-getter posted the photo with the caption, "Overwhelmed, ecstatic, and proud of this brilliant team! Champions, awe've've earned it. Proud of the way we fought in each game and our relentless fighting spirit! Congratulations to everyone we'll cherish this".

https://x.com/ShreyasIyer15/status/1898824780100620786

Mohammed Shami expressed his feelings after the Victory over his X handle with a caption: "Victory is sweeter when 1.4 billion hearts celebrate with you! This one's for INDIA".

https://x.com/MdShami11/status/1898805719207452790

Hardik Pandya took to the X handle post India's Victory with the same pose with the Champions Trophy he posed with at the ICC T20 World Cup back in 2024. He wrote "For India" in his caption.

https://x.com/hardikpandya7/status/1898964354239811947

Shubman Gill also took over the X handle post-victory with the caption "For India".

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/1898857248606110075

This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' ol' MS Dhoni in 2013. With this triumph, India became the most successful team in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Australia with three titles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.