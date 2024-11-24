Video of Australian commentary team celebrating Yashasvi Jaiswal's record century like no other a proud moment for India

Australians are hostile, aggressive, in-your-face. They make life difficult for any touring side. Their media and crowd act as the team's 12th man. All of these are true. It has been for as long as one can remember. But things are slightly different for this Indian side. The Australian team, their fans and the media are eager and determined to give it back but they are also extremely respectful, mindful and in awe of the Indian side, which inflicted successive series defeats on them at home. It was on full display when India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, single-handedly brought India back on Day 1 in the first Test in Perth. It reached its optimum level when Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his maiden overseas Test century on Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's century was celebrated by the SEN Cricket commentary team

Yashasvi Jaiswal, like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in recent times, fought fire with fire, emerged on top and earned the utmost respect from the Australians. The young Indian opener lived up to the 'new king' tag with a superlative century on Sunday that was celebrated as much in Bhadohi (his hometown), Mumbai (his cricketing home ground) as it was in Perth.

SEN Cricket's broadcasters, dominated by Aussies, were ecstatic, and jubilant when Jaiswal ramped Josh Hazlewood for six to bring up his fourth Test century. Gerard Whateley, an experienced Australian sports broadcaster and former Australia cricketer Simon Katich waited with bated breath as the third umpire checked whether the ball hit the ropes on the full. Jaiswal was on 95, of course.

"It has carried. It hit the padding. It is, in all likelihood, his century," said Whateley, waiting for official confirmation. When replays confirmed it, and it became a moment to savour for Jaiswal, Whateley said: "He lays helmet and bat on the turf, lifts his arms in triumph. It feels like the ushering in of the new era in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Jaiswal as the central figure. That is a happening."

"It certainly is," replied Katich, who knows exactly what it feels like to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "Not just the hundred but the audacious way that he has got to that," said the former batter.

Jaiswal century is one of the ages

Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian after ML Jaisima and Sunil Gavaskar to score a century in his first Test on Australian soil, had everyone on their feet. The legendary Gavaskar had an ear-to-ear grin while giving a standing ovation to the 22-year-old. India's dugout, led by Virat Kohli, was elated. Kohli's joy at welcoming Jaiswal into the elite club of Perth Centurians, which has legendary members like Sachin Tendulkar and Gavaskar, was unmissable.

Jaiswal's celebration was one for the keeps. He raised his hands in the air and expressed gratitude for the almighty before showing his lean but muscular biceps. The six also ensured that Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening pair surpassed the previous record stand of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

Throwing numbers at such moments is generally not the best of ideas but cricket is a sport that cannot do without it. In Jaiswal's case, the stats just enhance his reputation. In the second session, he crossed the 150-run mark to become the first Indian opener to do so in Australia. He now has the same number of 150-plus scores (4) before turning 23 as Tendulkar, Graeme Smith and Javed Miandad. Only Don Bradman (8) had more at the same age.

Jaiswal also became the first Indian opener after KL Rahul 10 years to score a Test century in Australia.

He was finally dismissed for 161 off 297 balls when he hit a Mitchell Marsh short and wide delivery straight to the point fielder.

Jaiswal already has four Test centuries to his name in a little more than a year since making Test debut, all of them have been 150-plus scores. The Perth hundred, if anything, showed that Indian cricket's latest batting sensation has a voracious appetite for runs.