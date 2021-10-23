VIDEO: Onto Thigh pad, one bounce, and bowled- De Kock's comical, almost slow-mo, dismissal against Australia- WATCH

In the first Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, South Africa got off to a difficult start as they lost three early wickets inside the Powerplay. Skipper Temba Bavuma (12), wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (7), and Rassie van der Dussen (2) were sent packing but the most notable dismissal was of de Kock's; primarily because was a comical bowled dismissal that happened almost in slow-motion.

The hilarious moment arrived in the fifth over. Facing pacer Josh Hazlewood, whose figures read 1/1 in 1 over at the time, de Kock got inside the line of the ball and tried to ramp it over fine leg. However, the ball rushed onto his thigh pads, missing the bat, ballooned up, bounced once and trickled onto his stumps. Moreover, upon watching the replay, it could be seen that de Kock had lost sight of the ball temporarily and even attempted to run, which explains why he did not attempt to save his stumps.

WATCH| QUINTON DE KOCK'S SLOW-MOTION BOWLED AGAINST AUS

By the end of the 10th over, the Proteas could only reach 59/4. First, Glenn Maxwell clean bowled Bavuma before Hazlewood induced an outside off van der Dussen's edge on the first ball of his spell.

After de Kock fell in the 5th over, Pat Cummins dismissed Heinrich Klaasen on 13th on the last ball of the 8th over.