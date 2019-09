Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Full schedule, venues, dates, squads and stars to watch out for

cricket

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 – India’s premier domestic one-day tournament started on September 24 with 38 teams fighting for the crown. The Knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy start from October 20 while the final will be played on October 25.

Venues of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

The Vijay Hazare trophy 2019 will be played across four cities - Bengaluru, Vadodara, Jaipur and Dehradun. The Elite matches of Elite groups A, B and C will be played in Bengaluru Vadodara and Jaipur respectively while Dehradun will host the plate group matches. The final will be played on October 25 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Format of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

The format for Vijay Hazare Trophy has not been changed, it’s the same as last years. The top five teams from Groups A and B combined (sorted by points tally), the top two teams from Group C, and the Group D leader will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Stars playing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

A lot of India regulars will be plying their trade in the tournament. Rishabh Pant has promised to turn up for Delhi in first few matches, so has Shikhar Dhawan. But the will play towards the latter half of the tournament.

Out of favour India opener KL Rahul is expected to play the full season for Karantaka, which will be led by Manish Pandey, who too will look present a strong case for himself. Karun Nair too will aim to make a comeback to the Indian side.

Shreays Iyer has been named as Mumbai captain. He is expected to join the side.

Hyderebad will be led by Ambati Rayudu, who took a dramatic U-turn from the decision to retire.

Tamil Nadu has the likes of Dinesh Karthik ©, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar up their sleeves.

Kedar Jadhav will lead Maharashtra and Krunal Pandya will captain Baroda.

Contenders of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Defending champions Mumbai will once again be one of the favourites to lift the title. The runner-ups Delhi too look good in the presence of Pant and Dhawan. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have a side that can beat any opposition on their day.

Full Schedule of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

September 24 (Tuesday):

Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Round 1, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Chhattisgarh, Round 1, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Karnataka, Round 1, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Bengal, Round 1, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Round 1, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Round 1, Elite Group C

September 25 (Wednesday)

Assam vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh, Round 2, Plate

Puducherry vs Meghalaya, Round 2, Plate

Delhi vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Jharkhand, Round 2, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Goa, Round 2, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Round 2, Elite Group A

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura, Round 2, Elite Group C

Railways vs Bihar, Round 2, Elite Group C

Services vs Tamil Nadu, Round 2, Elite Group C

September 26 (Thursday)

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Vidarbha, Round 3, Elite Group B

Odisha vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group B

Andhra vs Goa, Round 3, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group A

Karnataka vs Jharkhand, Round 3, Elite Group A

September 27 (Friday)

Assam vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Plate

Puducherry vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, Round 3, Elite Group C

Services vs Tripura, Round 3, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group C

September 28 (Saturday)

Assam vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate

Puducherry vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Meghalaya vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Plate

Maharashtra vs Baroda, Round 4, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha, Round 4, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group B

Andhra vs Hyderabad, Round 4, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Karnataka, Round 4, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Goa, Round 4, Elite Group A

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat, Round 4, Elite Group C

Services vs Bengal, Round 4, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group C

September 29 (Sunday)

Delhi vs Odisha, Round 5, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Karnataka, Round 5, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Kerala, Round 5, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand, Round 5, Elite Group A

September 30 (Monday)

Assam vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Plate

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar, Round 5, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Tripura, Round 5, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 5, Elite Group C

October 1 (Tuesday)

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 6, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Punjab, Round 6, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Haryana, Round 6, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 6, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry, Round 6, Plate

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Round 6, Plate

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 6, Plate

Mumbai vs Kerala, Round 6, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Round 6, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Goa, Round 6, Elite Group A

Railways vs Services, Round 6, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Rajasthan, Round 6, Elite Group C

October 3 (Thursday)

Railways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 7, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Bihar, Round 7, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Rajasthan, Round 7, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Maharashtra, Round 7, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 7, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 7, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 7, Plate

Nagaland vs Chhattisgarh, Round 7, Plate

Manipur vs Sikkim, Round 7, Plate

Mumbai vs Andhra, Round 7, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh, Round 7, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Karnataka, Round 7, Elite Group A

October 4 (Friday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Services, Round 8, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 8, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Rajasthan, Round 8, Elite Group C

Assam vs Puducherry, Round 8, Plate

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 8, Plate

Mizoram vs Sikkim, Round 8, Plate

October 5 (Saturday)

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 8, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Vidarbha, Round 8, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Haryana, Round 8, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Goa, Round 8, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Round 8, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Jharkhand, Round 8, Elite Group A

October 6 (Sunday)

Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 9, Elite Group C

Services vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 9, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Round 9, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Sikkim, Round 9, Plate

Puducherry vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 9, Plate

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 9, Plate

October 7 (Monday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Round 10, Elite Group C

Railways vs Gujarat, Round 10, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Bihar, Round 10, Elite Group C

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Round 9, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 9, Elite Group B

Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 9, Elite Group B

Assam vs Manipur, Round 10, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Nagaland, Round 10, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Round 10, Plate

Andhra vs Saurashtra, Round 9, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand, Round 9, Elite Group A

Karnataka vs Goa, Round 9, Elite Group A

October 9 (Wednesday)

Railways vs Tamil Nadu, Round 11, Elite Group C

Services vs Rajasthan, Round 11, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Tripura, Round 11, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Baroda, Round 10, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Odisha, Round 10, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 10, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Meghalaya, Round 11, Plate

Puducherry vs Sikkim, Round 11, Plate

Manipur vs Mizoram, Round 11, Plate

Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Round 10, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Karnataka, Round 10, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Goa, Round 10, Elite Group A

October 10 (Thursday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 12, Elite Group C

Services vs Gujarat, Round 12, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Bihar, Round 12, Elite Group C

Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 12, Plate

Puducherry vs Nagaland, Round 12, Plate

Manipur vs Chandigarh, Round 12, Plate

October 11 (Friday)

Baroda vs Punjab, Round 11, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha, Round 11, Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 11, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Kerala, Round 11, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Saurashtra, Round 11, Elite Group A

Goa vs Jharkhand, Round 11, Elite Group A

October 12 (Saturday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Round 13, Elite Group C

Railways vs Tripura, Round 13, Elite Group C

Rajasthan vs Bihar, Round 13, Elite Group C

Assam vs Meghalaya, Round 13, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram, Round 13, Plate

Sikkim vs Chandigarh, Round 13, Plate

October 13 (Sunday)

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 12, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Haryana, Round 12, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Odisha, Round 12, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh, Round 12, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Jharkhand, Round 12, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Karnataka, Round 12, Elite Group A

October 14 (Monday)

Railways vs Bengal, Round 14, Elite Group C

Services vs Bihar, Round 14, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 14, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Round 14, Plate

Puducherry vs Chandigarh, Round 14, Plate

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 14, Plate

October 16 (Wednesday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Round 15, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Round 15, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Bihar, Round 15, Elite Group C

Assam vs Sikkim, Round 15, Plate

Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Round 15, Plate

Mizoram vs Chandigarh, Round 15, Plate

October 20 (Sunday)

TBC vs TBC, 1st Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Quarter-Final

October 21 (Monday)

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 4th Quarter-Final

October 23 (Wednesday)

TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

October 25 (Friday)

TBC vs TBC, Final

Squads of Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy squad: Jay Gokul Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Aditya Tare(w), Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Eknath Kerkar

Saurashtra Hazare Trophy squad: Aarpit Vasavada, Himalaya Barad, Harvik Desai, Jay Chauhan, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson(w), Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Rajdeep Darbar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Hardik Rathod

Manipur Hazare Trophy squad: Ahmed Shah(c), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Prafullomani Singh, Rex Singh, Sultan Karim(w), Thokchom Kishan, Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Ronald Longjam, Thomas Moirangthem, Karnajit Yumnam

Nagaland Hazare Trophy squad: Yogesh Takawale(w), Stuart Binny, Shrikant Mundhe, Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Imliwati Lemtur, Nitesh Lohchab, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Mughavi Wotsa, Aosashi Longchar, Nagaho Chishi, Tejosel Yiethun, Bohoto Yeptho

Meghalaya Hazare Trophy squad: Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Puneet Bisht(w), Sanjay Yadav(c), Raj Biswa, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Abhay Negi, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Dippu Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Aditya Singhania, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Wallam Lyngdon, Tengcham Sangma

Sikkim Hazare Trophy squad: Iqbal Abdulla, Yashpal Singh, Ishwar Chaudhary, Bhusan Subba, Mandup Bhutia, Bibek Dayali(w), Nilesh Lamichaney(c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Padam Limboo, Plazor Tamang, Asish Thapa, Chitiz Tamang, Dinesh Rai, Tashi Bhalla

Arunachal Pradesh Hazare Trophy squad: Rahul Dalal, Techi Doria, Techi Neri, Kamsha Yangfo(c), Takar Paja(w), Akhilesh Sahani, Samarth Seth, Song Tacho, Licha Tehi, Neelam Obi, Karkir Taye, Lobsang Pandan, Shashwat Kohli, Sumit Nagar, Uvais Ahmad

Mizoram Hazare Trophy squad: Abrar Kazi, KB Pawan, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruai Ralte, K Vanlalruata(c), Saidingliana Sailo(w), C Lalrinsanga, Michael Lalremkima, Lalnunkima Varte, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhruaizela, Bobby Zothansanga, K Lalhmingmawia, Parvez Ahmed, Sumit Lamba, Lalruatdika

Delhi Hazare Trophy squad: Dhruv Shorey(c), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Anuj Rawat(w), Manan Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Vikas Tokas, Navdeep Saini, Suboth Bhati, Tejas Baroka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kunal Chandela

Vidarbha Hazare Trophy squad: Wasim Jaffer(c), Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Atharwa Taide, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wadkar(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Karnewar, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande

Maharashtra Hazare Trophy squad: Swapnil Gugale, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav(c), Rahul Tripathi, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Avdhoot Dandekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Himganekar, Yash Nahar, Azim Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary

Himachal Pradesh Hazare Trophy squad: Prashant Chopra(c), Ankush Bains(w), Rishi Dhawan, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankit Kalsi, Mayank Dagar, Priyanshu Khanduri, Ekant Sen, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Ankit Maini

Baroda Hazare Trophy squad: Vishnu Solanki(w), Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Lukman Meriwala, Rishi Arothe, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Mitesh Patel, Ninad Rathva, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukrit Pandey

Odisha Hazare Trophy squad: Subhranshu Senapati(c), Sujit Lenka(w), Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhishek Raut, Deepak Behera, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Abhishek Yadav, Debabrata Pradhan, Prayash Singh, Debasish Samantray, Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra

Andhra Hazare Trophy squad: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari(c), Girinath Reddy, SK Kamaruddin, Ricky Bhui, Yarra Prithviraj, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Kranthi Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Prasanth Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Bodapati Sumanth, Dasari Swaroop

Chhattisgarh Hazare Trophy squad: Jiwanjot Singh, Amandeep Khare, Shashank Chandraker, Rishabh Tiwari, Harpreet Singh(c), Manoj Singh(w), Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ashutosh Singh, Puneet Datey, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Veer Pratap Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Shakeeb Ahmed, Shubham Singh

Hyderabad Hazare Trophy squad: Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy, Ambati Rayudu(c), Rohit Rayudu, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Jamalpur Mallikarjun(w), Bavanaka Sandeep, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Palakodeti Sairam, Tilak Varma, Mickl Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Mehdi Hasan, Ajay Dev Goud

Karnataka Hazare Trophy squad: Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy, Pavan Deshpande, Srinivas Sharath(w), Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Praveen Dubey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, V Koushik

Bengal Hazare Trophy squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Shreevats Goswami(w), Manoj Tiwary, Akash Deep, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Agniv Pan, Ishan Porel, Abhishek Raman, Prayas Barman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed

Gujarat Hazare Trophy squad: Parthiv Patel(w/c), Dhruv Raval, Rujul Bhatt, Manprit Juneja, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Axar Patel, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel

Rajasthan Hazare Trophy squad: Mahipal Lomror(c), Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chetan Bist(w), Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Amitkumar Gautam, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Manender Narender Singh, Ashok Menaria, Ravi Bishnoi, Tajinder Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Tamil Nadu Hazare Trophy squad: Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Abhinav Mukund, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, M Siddharth

Tripura Hazare Trophy squad: Nirupam Chowdhary, Nirupam Sen, Ajoy Sarkar, Manisankar Murasingh(c), Pratyush Singh, Chiranjit Paul, Neelambuj Vats, Joydeep Banik(w), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Majumder, Harmeet Singh, Bishal Ghosh, Rajat Dey, Udiyan Bose

Jammu and Kashmir Hazare Trophy squad: Abdul Samad, Aquib Nabi, Ram Dayal, Ahmed Banday, Fazil Rashid(w), Shubham Khajuria, Parvez Rasool(c), Umar Nazir Mir, Mohammed Mudhasir, Mujtaba Yousuf, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Paras Sharma, Jatin Wadhwan, Waseem Raza

Assam Hazare Trophy squad: Abu Nechim, Gokul Sharma (c), Pallavkumar Das, Arup Das, Sibsankar Roy, Amit Sinha, Pritam Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Rahul Hazarika, Wasiqur Rahman, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Roshan Alam

Chandigarh Hazare Trophy squad: Uday Kaul, Jaskaran Singh, Bipul Sharma, Manan Vohra, Barinder Sran, Shresth Nirmohi, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaranveer Singh Sohi, Arpit Pannu, Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad

Pudducherry Hazare Trophy squad: Vinay Kumar, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Suresh Kumar, Sagar Trivedi, Fabid Ahmed, S Karthik, Subramanian Anand, Santha Moorthy, Abdul Safar, Iqlas Naha, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Damodaren Rohit (c), Sagar Udeshi

Haryana Hazare Trophy squad: Amit Mishra, Nitin Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Pramod Chandila, Ajit Chahal, Shivam Chauhan, Aman Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Hazare Trophy squad: Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Umang Sharma, Saurabh Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh (c), Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Goswami, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Ankit Chaudhary

Punjab Hazare Trophy squad: Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sharad Lumba, Ramandeep Singh , Abhijeet Garg, Mayank Markande, Simran Singh (wk), Akul Pandove

Jharkhand Hazare Trophy squad: Saurabh Tiwary, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Aaron (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Shasheem Rathour, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ashish Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sumit Kumar, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Atul Singh Surwar

Kerala Hazare Trophy squad: Robin Uthappa (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby, Sandeep Warrier, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Sijomon Joseph, Ponnam Rahul, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun

Madhya Pradesh Hazare Trophy squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Ishwar Pandey, Gaurav Yadav, Anand Bais, Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Rahul Batham, Mukul Raghav, Ajay Rohera, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Rishabh Chouhan

Railways Hazare Trophy squad: Karn Sharma, Arindam Ghosh (c), Pradeep T, Mrunal Devdhar, Karthik Raman, Shivendra Singh, Amit Kuila, Ashish Sehrawat, Manish Rao, Harsh Tyagi, Pratham Singh, Vikrant Rajput, Mangal Mahrour

Bihar Hazare Trophy squad: Samar Quadri, Babul Kumar, Keshav Kumar (c), Ashutosh Aman, MD Rahmatullah, Vikash Ranjan (wk), Utkarsh Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar, Nikku Singh, Rohan Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav

Services Hazare Trophy squad: Rajat Paliwal, Nakul Harpal Verma, Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Diwesh Pathania, Ravi Chauhan, Arjun Sharma, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Trivendra Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Varun Choudhary

