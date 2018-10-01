Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkand beat Bengal, continue winning streak

Jharkhand continued its winning run, beating Bengal in a high-scoring match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ league in Chennai on Monday.

There were also wins for Services, the surprise packet of the tournament so far and Team Rajasthan, which earned its first win.

Bengal rode on Abhimanyu Easwaran’s superb knock of 149 (162 balls, 14X4, 1X6) and skipper Manoj Tiwary’s 69 (72 balls, 5X4, 3X6) to post a total of 267 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Anand Singh (118) and captain Ishan Kishan (56) powered Jharkhand by posting a 119-run partnership for the first wicket.

The team remained on track despite, losing wickets in the middle.

Jharkhand was 264 for 9 in 49 overs when bad light stopped play, but emerged winner on the VJD method.

Manendra Singh (101) starred for Rajasthan while Nakul Sharma with a century shone for Services, which beat Jammu & Kashmir by 120 runs.

Meanwhile, Test opener M Vijay and M S Washington Sundar have been selected in the Tamil Nadu team replacing C Hari Nishanth and V Yo Mahesh, who is injured.

Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 217 for 7 in 50 overs (Manendra Singh 101 (126b, 8x4, 1x6), Mahipal Lomror 54 (53b, 3x4, 3x6) beat Assam 161 in 38.4 overs (Riyag Parag 45, Amit Sinha 52 (70b, 5x4, 2x6), Tanveer Ul-haq 3 for 27).

Points: Rajasthan: 4; Assam: 0.

Bengal 267 for 8 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 149 (162b, 14x4, 1x6), Manoj Tiwary 69 (72b, 5x4, 3x6), Varun Aaron 3 for 48) lost to Jharkhand 264 for 9 in 49 overs (Anand Singh 118 (114b, 15x4, 1x6), Ishan Kishan 56 (54b, 9x4), Anukul Roy 34, Writtick Chatterjee 3 for 46).

Points: Jharkhand: 4; Bengal: 0.

Services 322 in 49 overs (Rajat Paliwal 63 (66b, 9x4), Nakul Sharma 123 (98b, 9x4, 6x6), Parvez Rasool 5 for 62) beat J & K 220 in 42.2 overs (Paras Sharma 93 (97b, 10x4s, 1x6), Mohammed Mudhasir 30, Arjun Sharma 4 for 43, Nitin Tanwar 3 for 44).

Points: Services: 4; J & K: 0.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 21:25 IST