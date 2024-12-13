Vinod Kambli accepts Kapil Dev's offer, ready to enter rehab for 15th time as financial condition 'bad': 'I have no...'

Vinod Kambli has agreed to Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning team's proposal and is ready to get into rehab. Kapil and Co. had come forward with an offer to help Kambli get back on his feet, but only if the former India batter was willing to take the necessary measures and enter rehabilitation. Kambli openly welcomed his former India teammate's suggestion and said he fears nothing as long as he has his family around. Vinod Kambli has 'no hesitation' in accepting Kapil Dev's proposal(Getty)

Kambli needs all the support he can get. He batter admits that while he is not exactly struggling to make ends meet, Kambli's financial state is a mess. Having recently endured a health scare, Kambli's only source of income, as per his own admission in 2022, is BCCI's pension, which amounts to ₹30,000 per month. With two kids to look after, Kambli, who has already been to rehab 14 times previously, is willing to give it one more go if it means his condition – both physical and financial – condition improves.

"Bad," said Kambli when asked about his current financial condition. "But the manner in which my wife has handled everything, hats off to her. [Sunil] Gavaskar was the first to react (to Kapil Dev's offer). Sure, I have no hesitation (to enter rehab), because until I have my family with me, I'm not afraid of anything, anybody. I will complete it and return. I will come back," Kambli told Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

Kambli made headlines about two weeks back when his visuals during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's memorial emerged. Kambli looked to be struggling, his actions leading to speculations about his health. As it turns out, Kambli did get into trouble a month ago but is now doing better. In less than 48 hours, the Indian cricket fraternity came together to help Kambli, with Kapil's devils leading the pack.

Ajay Jadeja met Vinod Kambli, Abey Kuruvilla in touch

The 1983 World Cup contingent wasn't the only one who contacted Kambli. His dear friend and former India teammate Ajay Jadeja also visited sometime back and urged him to get well. Kambli is also confident that should a need arise, the BCCI will also come forward to reach out to him. Earlier this year, the board released INR 1 crore for the treatment of Anshuman Gaekwad.

"Jadeja is a very good friend of mine. He came to meet me and said 'Come on, get up'. A lot of people have called me lately. Everyone saw me," Kambli added. "Definitely, they [BCCI] will help. Abey Kuruvilla (former India pacer) is with BCCI, he is in touch with me, and he is also in touch with my wife."

Kambli has no shame in admitting that excessive drinking landed him in trouble in the first place but informed that he hasn't consumed a single drop of alcohol lately. This was also verified by Kambli's friend and former First-Class umpire Marcus Couto.

"No, no. I had stopped drinking and smoking six months ago. Did it for the sake of my kids. I used to do it earlier, but I've left it behind now," said Kambli.