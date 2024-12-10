Vinod Kambli gets Sachin Tendulkar lifeline to 'get rid of illness'; Kapil Dev reveals next move: 'Gavaskar told me...'

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli recently hit the headlines due to his deteriorating health and well-being. During an event in Mumbai commemorating the legacy of coach Ramakant Achrekar, a mentor to him and Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli, 52, appeared frail and thinner and seemed to be leaning on Tendulkar for support. At one point, he even struggled to sing, and his speech was slurred. The visuals immediately grabbed the attention of Indian cricket fans, who worried for Kambli. Former Indian cricketers, too, took notice of Kambli's sorry state, with the 1983 World Cup-winning team coming forward to help him. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar called Kambli 'like my son' and assured everyone he'd help him get back on his feet. Vinod Kambli (L) and Sachin Tendulkar are childhood friends(Instagram)

Kapil Dev's batch of '83 is willing to come to Kambli's aid but has put forward a condition. At first, they wanted Kambli to seek rehabilitation. But as his friend and a former First-Class umpire Marcus Couto revealed, Kambli has already been to rehab 14 times and that he hasn't touched alcohol in years. Couto also said Kambli is battling multiple severe health issues without going into the nuances of it.

But while former India fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu conveyed the message in the first place, Kapil came forward and addressed the matter directly. Kapil, arguably India's greatest cricketer of all time, pointed out that although he and his batchmates will leave no stone unturned in helping Kambli get his life back on track, he expects the same effort and dedication from Kambli.

"More than us supporting him, he has to support himself. He first has to go back and look after himself. I am concerned as a sportsperson, and he has been going through a rough time," Kapil, the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said at the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open.

"We are all (there) to support him. Sunil Gavaskar has already told me on behalf of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, and I extend my help on my behalf, but more than me trying to support him, he should support himself. We can't look after him if he does not want to look after himself."

During last Monday's event, Kapil reunited with several ex-Mumbai teammates. Of course, his meeting with Sachin Tendulkar became the biggest story, but Kambli also interacted with Sameer Dighe, Paras Mhambrey, and Pravin Amre, all of whom he goes back a long way with. In such testing times, Kapil urged Kambli's circle of friends to be with him until illness-free. And as Tendulkar is Kambli's oldest friend – they have known each other since they were 10 years old – Sachin probably tops the list.

Kapil Dev's indirect request to Sachin Tendulkar

"All the cricketers feel very sad seeing his current condition. I wish his closest friends would spend time with him and encourage him to go back to rehab, get rid of this illness," he said.

Kambli represented India as a left-handed batter, and also played for Mumbai and Boland (in South Africa). Kambli represented India as a left-handed batter and played for Mumbai and Boland (in South Africa). Despite making a roaring start to his Test career – he scored back-to-back double centuries to swell his average to over 100 after just 7 matches, Kambli's fall from grace was equally well-documented. While he was equally – if not more – talented than Tendulkar, Kambli's off-field distractions and lack of discipline thwarted what could have been a long and successful career for India.

At just 28, Kambli played his last match for India – he was last part of the squad that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. Kambli has also worked as a television commentator and cricket expert on a Marathi news channel for the 2019 World Cup.

In November 2013, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after a heart attack. He was taken ill while he was driving and suddenly stopped the car. A policewoman on duty noticed it and made arrangements to rush him to the hospital. He underwent angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries that year.