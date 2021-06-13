Vinoo Mankad named in ICC's 10-players Hall of fame list ahead of WTC final

Former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad on Sunday was among the 10 players included in the special edition list of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of Fame. The ICC announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

In an official press release, an ICC statement said: "The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake."

The players included in the list represented five different eras of Test cricket:

1) Early Cricket Era: Aubrey Faulkner (SA) and Monty Noble (AUS)

2) Inter-War Era: Sir Learie Constantine (WI) and Stan McCabe (AUS)

3) Post-War Era: Ted Dexter (ENG) and Vinoo Mankad (IND)

4) ODI Era: Desmond Hayes (WI) and Bob Willis (ENG)

5) Modern Era: Andy Flower (ZIM) and Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

The ICC release further recalled Mankad's numerous contributions to Test cricket and applauded his achievements.

"Vinoo Mankad of India played 44 Tests, scored 2,109 runs at 31.47, took 162 wickets at 32.32, and was an opening batsman and slow left arm orthodox bowler, known as one of India’s greatest-ever all-rounders," the ICC release said.

"His most famous feat was against England at Lord's in 1952 when he scored 72 and 184 and bowled 97 overs in the match. He is one of only three cricketers to have batted in every position during his Test career. In later life, he also coached another legendary cricketer and fellow ICC Hall of Fame member from his country, Sunil Gavaskar in Mumbai, India," it added.

