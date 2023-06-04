Home / Cricket / ‘Virat always tries to be the man…’: Aussie all-rounder remains unfazed with Kohli threat in WTC final

Australia boast of a fiery pace attack comprising – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

Team India are currently toiling hard in London, where Rohit Sharma and Co. are preparing for their next challenge, which is the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. Standing against them is Australia, who boast of a fiery pace attack comprising – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the World Test Championship final match against Australia(PTI)
In addition the Kangaroos also have all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up, who could prove to be equally threatening in the English conditions. While most Australian players landed in London early, Green was one of the latecomers because of his IPL commitments. He attended his first training session on Thursday.

Sharing his views on the much anticipated finals, Green picked Virat Kohli to be a major threat for them, calling him a player of “big moments”, and what could be bigger than the Test Championship at the moment.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments," Green told ICC, before adding "a World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that.”

He also spoke in length about his Mumbai Indians and Team India captain Rohit Sharma, stating that he hopes to draw Rohit's calmness into his game. Green, who was roped in by Mumbai for 17.5 crore, scored 452 runs and claimed six wickets in the recently concluded IPL, during which he also smashed a century.

"The calmness he (Rohit) has out in the middle is so evident. He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome.

"My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," the 24-year-old said.

