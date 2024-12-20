'Virat, Anushka ko jeene do yaar': Kohli's 'London' move divides internet; fans say 'the country that gave you so much…'

Former India captain Virat Kohli's alleged decision to move to London with his family seems to have polarised Indian cricket fans. Opinions seem to be varying from stating that Kohli has the freedom to decide wherever it is that he wants to settle, to criticising him for not sticking to the country where he made his career. Virat Kohli is part of the Indian team on a five-match Test tour of Australia and the fourth Test is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said recently that his former ward will be moving to London along with his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, and his two children. Kohli has been spotted in London a number of times in recent years and his family has been in the city for much of 2024.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma had told Dainik Jagran.

Here are some of the reactions to the development:

Kohli clashes with Australian media over filming of family

Kohli had clashed with Australian media upon his arrival in Melbourne on Friday ahead of the Boxing Day Test. He is part of the Indian team on a five-match Test tour of Australia and the fourth Test is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the series tied at 1-1 going into it.

According to a Channel 7 report, Kohli had a heated argument with an Australian TV journalist after spotting video cameras pointed towards his children. "It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children," Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos said.

Kohli then made his position clear. "With my kids I need some privacy, you just can't film without asking me," he was heard saying according to the report.