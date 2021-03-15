'Virat bhai said 'top innings', then I understood I completed my fifty': Ishan Kishan explains delayed celebrations
Ishan Kishan stunned England in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad. Making his debut in the Indian jersey, the left-hander came on to open the innings with KL Rahul. The latter was dismissed for a duck in the first over, but Kishan kept his cool and stitched a 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli.
In the course of the partnership, Kishan went on to slam his maiden half-century as well. For the 22-year-old, it was a special moment, but he took a little bit of time to raise his bat to the crowd.
Also read: Having faced good pacers in IPL helped me on India debut: Kishan
After being awarded the man of the match prize for his 32-ball 56 that set up India's 7-wicket win, Kishan appeared on the returning episode of 'Chahal TV' on the BCCI website and explained the reasons behind the delayed celebrations.
The host of the show, Yuzvendra Chahal asked Kishan if the reason for his delayed celebrations was because he was feeling nervous.
"No, I wasn’t nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said ‘top innings’ then I understood that I’d completed my half-century. Usually, I’m not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty, I barely raise my bat for celebration after half a ton,” Kishan replied.
Chahal, jokingly said: "Attitude dekh rahe ho [Did you all see his attitude?” The duo shared a laugh over the joke, then Kishan further explained that it was Kohli who asked him to raise his bat to the crowd.
“But then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say ‘oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha [raise your bat facing each part of the crowd]’. That’s what I moved around facing each part of the stadium while raising my bat,” Kishan signed off.
With the win, India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1. The two teams will square off in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday.
