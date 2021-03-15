Having faced good pacers in IPL helped me on India debut: Kishan
Young batsman Ishan Kishan says having faced the best pacers from across the world during the IPL had given him the confidence to play fearlessly against England on his India debut.
Kishan's blistering 56-run knock at the top laid the platform for India's comfortable and successful chase in the second Twenty20 on Sunday night.
The 22-year-old left-hander acknowledged the contribution, the IPL stint has made in his growth as a batsman.
"It obviously helped (to face the likes of Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence," Kishan said at the post-match virtual press conference.
ASLO READ | 'This innings is for him': Ishan Kishan dedicates maiden 50 to special indiviual
"In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me."
Kishan also said that the team management had backed him to play his natural game without feeling the pressure.
"Before the match, I was told to go and open the innings and play freely the way I play in IPL. I was told not to take extra pressure. But it being my first game I was a little nervous while going at the ground."
"But when you wear the jersey of your country that pressure simply goes away and you try to give your best."
The debutant was in awe of Virat Kohli during their 94-run stand and hopes to pick the brain of the India skipper during the five-match series.
Chase master Kohli (73 not out off 49 balls) took charge after Kishan's dismissal to power India to victory with 13 balls to spare.
ASLO READ | Kohli reveals De Villiers' advice before 2nd T20I, explains Anushka's role
"It was a proud feeling for me because I had just seen him (Kohli) on TV, his attitude on the ground, but to see it from the other end is totally different. I think it is something which I can change in myself, his energy, his appearance on the ground, there is a lot to learn from him.
"The way he talks in the ground it takes pressure from you. I just want to make sure that I learn a lot from him in this series," Kishan said. "This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox