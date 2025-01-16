'Virat bhaiya ne pucha, tumko bat chahiye?': Akash Deep narrates dressing room chat with Kohli before Brisbane heroics

Over the course of six weeks in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there wasn’t too much for India to cheer for after taking a 1-0 lead with a victory in Perth. Hosts Australia dominated most of the rest of the way, winning three of the last four matches to get their hands back on the BGT after a decade of India dominating the matchup home and away. India's Akash Deep using Virat Kohli's MRF bat at the Gabba in Brisbane.(AP)

However, a moment of brief cheer did arrive as a dogged partnership for the tenth wicket between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep at the Gabba in Brisbane, amounting for 47 hugely important runs, helped India stave off the first-innings follow-on, and all but ensure a draw in rain-affected conditions in Brisbane.

Akash Deep, who starred with 31 runs off 44 deliveries after coming in at 11, reflected on his innings, and revealed whose bat he wielded on the day.

"Yes, that was Virat bhaiya's bat, the one with MRF logo, everyone knows," Akash Deep said in a sit-down with PTI.

"Bhaiyya (Kohli) ne khud mujhse pucha 'Tumko bat chahiye?' (Virat bhaiyya asked me, do you need a bat?). Maine bola 'Haan bhaiyya, aapka bat kaun nahi lena chahega duniya mein?' (I said ‘Yes, who in the world wouldn’t want your bat?’) Then he presented it to me," Akash Deep explained further.

Kohli's bat used for memorable moment in Akash's hand

Akash Deep had joined forces with Bumrah when 33 runs were still needed to surpass the follow-on target, with India’s batting having collapsed. Some patient defence and flashing drives helped India reach that mark, before Akash Deep cut a delivery over the slip cordon to pass the mark and promptly unloaded on Pat Cummins with a towering and memorable six over midwicket the very next ball.

Explaining his relationship with Kohli and what helped him use the Indian great’s bat on the day, Akash Deep said "I have been there with bhaiyya (Kohli) for some time now. But you always have that thing at the back of your mind, whether it is the right thing to ask for a bat from someone of Virat bhaiyya's stature.”

"Especially during match time, when he is focussed and in his zone, you don't want to disturb him but bhaiyya, on his own, gave me the bat," said Akash Deep, who made great use of an Indian legend’s bat to make a difference in the game and make sure India avoided a loss.