Virat Kohli posts photo with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara on Instagram, Rashid Khan replies

India captain Virat Kohli is a modern-day superstar who takes his social media activity seriously. Kohli’s posts may still be far from matching his booming cover drives and wristy flicks on the cricket field but they surely are on the right path in giving them a tough competition. On Wednesday, Kohli posted a photograph on Instagram with teammates Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and to no one’s surprise it went viral within no time.

“The sun brings out smiles,” Kohli caption the photo in which all three cricketers were seen sporting an ear-to-ear smile in Team India’s practice gear.

One of the most followed cricketers in the world, Kohli, also got a reply from Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan replied to Virat Kohli's Instagram post





The Indian cricketers landed in UK on June 3 and headed straight to the Hilton Hotel in Southampton, which will be India’s home till the World Test Championship final.

Kohli and Co. were in a three-day hard quarantine where they were allowed to use the training facilities but only in staggered batches. They were not even allowed to meet each other. But from June 6, Team India began their training sessions at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

India are gearing up for the WTC final against New Zealand, which will begin at this venue from June 18.

This will be the first-ever WTC final and both teams will be eager to etch their names on the history books of cricket.

"It's the first you have a WTC final. When you look at the magnitude of the game, it's going to be the biggest. It's a format that Tests you. Teams have played each other around the world and earned the rights to play in the final," India head coach Ravi Shastri had said before departing for England.

"I agree. This holds a lot of value. All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket. This is like an accumulation of hard work for all us. Just very happy to play in the finals," Virat Kohli had said.

