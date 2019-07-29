Virat Kohli apologises after arriving late for press conference ahead India tour of West Indies

cricket

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:28 IST

The pre-departure press conference of Virat Kohli was eagerly awaited by the fans and sports fraternity. It came after there were reports of Kohli missing the media interaction due to a rumoured rift with vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Everyone wanted to hear about the rumoured rift as well as India’s preparation for the tour of West Indies. However, members of the media fraternity as well as the fan watching at home had to wait a long time to hear from their cricket captain.

The press conference was supposed to start at 6pm but got delayed by almost 30 minutes. Virat as soon as he sat apologized to the media members sitting in the Mumbai hotel and blamed the delay on the weather.

‘Sorry for the delay, Baarish bahut hai isiliye late,’ said Virat on arriving inside the press room.

Virat then spoke on a variety of topics like the middle-order issue, the Test championship, the Indian Test team and the youngsters getting a chance in the team on the tour of West Indies.

However, the elephant in the room was also addressed by the Indian captain. When asked about the rumoured rift with Rohit, Virat chose to categorically deny all the speculations while saying that the team atmosphere is good in the side.

‘I have heard a lot. If the team atmosphere wasn’t good then we couldn’t have performed like we have in the last 2-3. I know our dressing room atmosphere and the trust factor. Our journey from number 7 to number 1 cannot happen if the camaraderie is not there.

‘If I don’t like a person then you will see that on my face. I always praised Rohit. It’s baffling.’

India will play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test in the tour of West Indies. The first T20 will be played on August 3 at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, United States.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 19:28 IST