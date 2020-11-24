Virat Kohli, Ashwin nominated for ICC Player of the Decade Award

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:46 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the list of nominations for the ICC Awards of the Decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former skipper MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the Indian players who made it to the nominations across categories.

The final winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

Here’s the list of nominations:

Men’s player of the decade – Virat Kohli (India) Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade – Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) and Jhulan Goswami (India)

Women’s Player of the Decade – Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England)

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade – Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Kumara Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Men’s Test Player of the Decade – Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Rohit Sharma (India)

Women’s T20I Player of the Decade – Meg Lanning (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), and Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)