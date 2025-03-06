Virat Kohli is better than Dhoni: Kapil Dev's gigantic 'greatest among greats' remark for India star after Dubai heroics

World cricket was once again in awe of Virat Kohli as the former India captain carved out a valiant knock of 84 in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli received praise and accolades from all corners of the globe as he once again justified his 'chase master' moniker. But the ultimate compliment came from the legendary Kapil Dev. Virat Kohli scored match-winning 84 against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal

Chasing 265 on a tricky Dubai track, India succumbed to two down for 43 inside the powerplay. But a courageous knock of 84 off 98 from Kohli, en route to which he was ably assisted by the middle-order, helped India wrap up the game with 11 balls to spare. Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his effort which saw him emerge as India's leading run-getter in the tournament thus far.

Speaking to India Today, Kapil was his awe of Kohli's temperament and hunger for challenges. He then hailed the 36-year-old as the 'greatest among the greats' in ODI run chases, putting him even ahead of MS Dhoni.

"I think he has the temperament to take up a bigger challenge, and that is where he gets the energy. He likes to play like that and very few cricketers have that temperament. But end of the day, he has the talent and the class on how to win matches. We know Dhoni used to do that, but Kohli is one step ahead of anybody else," he said.

India favourites in Champions Trophy final?

India are the only team yet to incur a defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy, having won all four games en route to a third successive final in the history of the ICC tournament. They will be up against New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai. The Black Caps secured their place in the final round of the tournament after a 50-run win against South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday.

India did beat New Zealand in the group-stage en route to the final. Does that make the Rohit Sharma-led side favourites in the final?

Kapil said: "India have more chances, but never rule out any other team in the Champions Trophy."