Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Virender Sehwag comes up with ‘golden’ message

Virender Sehwag is well known for his quirky messages on Twitter and the former Indian opener did not disappoint on Monday as he came up with another gem of a tweet to wish Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday.

Sehwag posted an old picture of himself and Kohli along with the caption - “On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat”

On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/f09gppLZON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2018

Kohli was in a brilliant form during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and with 453 runs in five matches, he was unarguably the best choice to claim the Man of the Series award.

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

A number of Indian cricket team stars - both past and present - also wished the Indian cricket team skipper on the occasion. Here’s a look at some of the tweets -

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/9NPaH0x78d — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2018

Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! God bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/UV0IBkl4au — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2018

Happy Birthday Bro🎉 @imVkohli May God Bless you with more Happiness n Success👍 #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/X6CV3XG7gn — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2018

