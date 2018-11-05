Today in New Delhi, India
Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Virender Sehwag comes up with ‘golden’ message

Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Virender Sehwag had a special message for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team skipper celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2018 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virender Sehwag had a special message for Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday.(Twitter)

Virender Sehwag is well known for his quirky messages on Twitter and the former Indian opener did not disappoint on Monday as he came up with another gem of a tweet to wish Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday.

Sehwag posted an old picture of himself and Kohli along with the caption - “On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat”

Kohli was in a brilliant form during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and with 453 runs in five matches, he was unarguably the best choice to claim the Man of the Series award.

READ: MS Dhoni wishes ‘PUBG fan’ Virat Kohli on birthday, has a task for India skipper

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

A number of Indian cricket team stars - both past and present - also wished the Indian cricket team skipper on the occasion. Here’s a look at some of the tweets -

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 12:19 IST

