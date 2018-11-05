MS Dhoni wishes ‘PUBG fan’ Virat Kohli on birthday, has a task for India skipper

MS Dhoni had a special wish for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team skipper turned 30 on Monday. In a video released by the official handle of The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Twitter, the former skipper wished Kohli on the occasion and also asked him to perform a special task for him.

In the video, Dhoni showed an old picture of Kohli with a toy gun in his hand and the veteran joked that the picture proves that he is a big fan of the mobile game PUBG. According to Dhoni, Manish Pandey is not quite adept at playing first-person shooting games like PUBG and he asked Kohli to teach Pandey how to play those games.

Kohli was rested for the ongoing T20 series against West Indies with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy role but that has not stopped the India skipper from sweating it out in the gym. Couple of days ago, Kohli posted a video on Instagram where he was lifting weights and doing squats.“Love going back to my favourite lifts. Any opportunity to get stronger and fitter is something I crave for,” he captioned his post.

Kohli was in a brilliant form during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and with 453 runs in five matches, he was unarguably the best choice to claim the Man of the Series award.

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

In the third ODI, Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first Indian cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket.

