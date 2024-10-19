Virat Kohli bowed to Sarfaraz Khan in 2015, Rohit Sharma joins him 9 years later in India vs New Zealand Test

Such is the beauty of cricket, that sometimes two different players, who have almost nothing in common, can come together in the middle to form a gritty partnership to save their team from a crisis. The same thing happened with Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan as the duo formed a partnership of 136 runs for the third wicket in the ongoing second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India's Sarfaraz Khan (R) arrives to bat as captain Rohit Sharma (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

It is quite interesting that the same two batters had combined forces to possibly give one of the moments of IPL 2015. Sarfaraz Khan, who was 18 years old, back then, had smashed 45 runs off just 21 balls. As Sarfaraz Khan was walking back to the dugout, Virat Kohli, who was the captain of RCB back then, had appreciated his innings with folded hands and a bow.

Cut to Saturday (October 19 2024), Sarfaraz Khan smashed his first Test century and Virat Kohli was seen appreciating his performance from the dressing room. Virat had a big smile on his face, and he was seen cheering and clapping for the 26-year-old.

Even Rohit Sharma joined in as the skipper looked mighty impressed with what Sarfaraz Khan managed to achieve on Day 4. Rohit almost fell off his chair, looking at the celebrations of the 26-year-old.

BCCI's official social media team shared a video of Virat Kohli's celebration in 2015 and 2024, and wrote, "Familiar Venue, Familiar Faces. Familiar Feels, Different Years, the BCCI's official handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli lead India's fightback on Day 3

Coming back to the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan got together in the middle on Day 3 after India got into a spot of bother.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma departed in quick succession. Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan almost saw out proceedings on Day 3, however, Kohli fell for 70 off the bowling of Glenn Phillips, on the last delivery of the day.

However, Sarfaraz Khan along with Rishabh Pant, continued India's fightback on Day 4. Sarfaraz Khan registered his first international ton. Both Sarfaraz and Rishabh displayed attacking intent from the get go. The duo took a special liking to Kiwi bowlers.

Sarfaraz and Rishabh were also involved in a mix-up in the middle. Danger was kept at bay, but Sarfaraz Khan's antics at the non-striker's end made everyone laugh out loud.

India are now nearing New Zealand's lead, and the hosts would be looking to put the visitors under pressure. Rain forced an early end to the first session on Day 4, however, proceedings got back on track in the afternoon session.