Virat Kohli's brutal dig at broadcasters for focusing on his ‘favourite chole-bhature place’: ‘You can’t have that…’

Team India maestro Virat Kohli took a brutal dig at cricket broadcasters for not talking about athletes' journeys and rather focusing on what he ate for lunch or his favourite cuisine. Kohli has been the biggest crowd-puller in the cricket world in the past decade, as cricket broadcasters also bank on his popularity to promote any tournament or series. Separate shows are dedicated to showcasing his previous knocks, old habits and food preferences in the build-up to the series, which Kohli feels shouldn't be done much and broadcasters to produce shows which can educate the viewers about the sport or athletes more. Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers in cricket history.(ANI)

Kohli, one of the most influential personalities in India's sporting history, asserted that a lot of groundwork is happening in India to move it forward towards becoming a sporting nation.

“We are working towards India becoming a sports-forward nation. We have the vision. We have the groundwork happening today. It should be a collective responsibility of everyone involved. It’s not just about the infrastructure or the people who infuse the money. It’s also about the people who watch. We need education," Kohli said at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

Kohli said that during a cricket match, it's important to talk about what a player is going through rather than discussing what food he had for lunch the last day.

"A broadcast show needs to talk about the game and not what I ate yesterday for lunch or my favourite chole-bhature place in Delhi. You can’t have that in cricket matches. Rather, you could talk about what an athlete is going through," he added.

Virat Kohli joins RCB camp

Meanwhile, Kohli has already joined the RCB camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The star batter will play under Rajat Patidar's captaincy as RCB embark on a new transitional phase this season with a rejuvenated squad. For IPL 2025, the Bengaluru-based franchise retained Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), and Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore) and then went all guns blazing in the auction to build a balanced squad. They will start their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 22 at Eden Gardens.