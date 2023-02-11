'He can score 2-3 centuries in this series': Kapil Dev's staggering prediction for star India batter against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will prove to be a true challenge for several high-profile cricketers. Marnus Labuschagne, the world's No. 1 ranked Test batter will be put up against the spin threat in the sub-continent, while Steve Smith will look for a repeat of his thunderous outing in 2017. For Rohit Sharma, this will be his first true test as captain in India whites, whereas Virat Kohli, who has already returned to his best in ODIs and T20Is, will now look to stamp back his authority in Tests. So far, Labuschagne and Rohit have fared well, with the Australia batter scoring a fine knock of 49 and the India captain sizzling with his 9th Test century in the first Test at Nagpur. Smith and Kohli still have a long way to go though.

In fact, Kohli, considered by many to be one of the greatest batters in Test cricket history, has made a name for himself against some top-quality bowling attacks worldwide, especially Australia. In Tests, the former India skipper has dominated the Aussies, registering 1682 runs in 20 Tests and 36 innings, at an average of 48.05, packed with seven centuries and five half-centuries and also a high score of 169.

The 34-year-old has been more dominant against Australia in their own backyard, than in India. In 13 Test matches in Australia, Kohli has clobbered 1352 runs in 25 innings, at an average of 54.08, including six centuries and four fifties with a high score of 169. Having faced his wrath at home, the Aussie bowlers have fared well against Kohli in India. In India, Kohli hasn't been able to dominate them in Tests though, scoring only 330 runs in seven matches, at an average of 33.00. In 11 innings, he has managed to muster one century and a fifty.

In the ongoing first Test match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Kohli failed to impress and could add only 12 runs to the scoreboard off 26 balls, also smacking two fours. Despite his slow start, many fans and experts feel that the star India batter will find his footing in the second innings, including the legendary Kapil Dev. The former India captain came to Kohli's rescue and expects him to score '2-3 centuries' by the time the series is over.

"I think he will make an impact, because he still has a lot of hunger left in him, which we all can see. The first match is very important. If he makes runs, then his playing style changes. When there is a bigger player the first Test match is always important. If he even makes 50, then I can predict that he will make 2-3 centuries in this series because both teams will get two chances. We need to keep that in mind," Kapil said on YouTube channel 'Uncut'.

Kapil weighed in all noise surrounding the pitches that the matches will be played on during the series. So far, there have been no demons on the deck as such, with India proving with their batting that all there is to pitch hoopla is lack of application from the Australians. Kapil feels that on such pitches, neither India nor Australia require to put a huge total on the board and instead, anything between 300-400 too could turn out to be a match-winning one.

"We are hearing that there will be turning pitches, it can't be that the team will make 600. If they make, then all hail the batters. The pitches will be in the batters' hands. Nowadays, 60 percent of the pitches are on the bowlers' side, so with that in mind, we can't say that 400 runs will be made. It will be made between 220-250. 300 is very big and if they do, then there will be a feeling of not losing. If pitches will be a little good, then Virat Kohli will make runs for sure," Kapil, India's first-ever World Cup winning captain added.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss on Day 1 and opted to bat. A five-wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja helped the hosts bowl out the Aussies for 177 in 63.5 overs. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Cummins' side with a knock of 49 runs off 123 balls. Meanwhile, R Ashwin bagged three wickets, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj scalped a dismissal each. In response to Australia's first innings score, India posted 321 for seven in 114 overs at Stumps on Day 2, leading by 144 runs. Captain Rohit slammed a century on Day 2, registering 120 runs off 212 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel hammered unbeaten half-centuries and will resume batting on Day 3.

