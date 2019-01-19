Virat Kohli & Co receive ‘main course’ challenge from Scott Styris ahead of New Zealand tour

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team were on a roll during their tour of Australia as the Men in Blue finished without having lost a Test or limited-overs series -- a first on Australian soil.

The Test victory was India’s first in 71 years of trying in Australia, a crowning achievement burnished by another historic first as the visitors clinched the ODI series 2-1 in Melbourne on Friday.

India earlier drew a three-match Twenty20 showdown 1-1 after one match was washed out, ending the tour without losing a series in any format.

However, the Australia tour is done and dusted with the Indian cricket team facing New Zealand in a 5-match ODI and 3-match T20I series, beginning January 23.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris praised Virat Kohli & Co after they won the three-match ODI series in Melbourne but also hinted at the upcoming challenge that they will be facing in New Zealand.

“Well done @BCCI ..entree is over time for the main course!!!”, Styris tweeted.

MS Dhoni steered India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second one-day international to level the series in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli.

India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:03 IST