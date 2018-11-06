Virat Kohli & Co will beat Australia at their home, believes Sourav Ganguly

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team may have had a disappointing run of form in the tricky English conditions as they suffered a 4-1 drubbing in the five-match Test series, but former skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that the story will be completely different when they travel to Australia next month.

Ganguly made it quite clear that he believes that Virat Kohli & Co have a very good chance of beating Australia in their own backyard and it will be an extremely important win for them ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“I understand and believe that this time Virat Kohli and company will beat Australia at their home, which is very important for India,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India TV.

Ganguly also wished skipper Kohli on his 30th birthday and joked that considering the amount of record he already holds, it will be quite difficult for the charismatic cricketer to add more to his name.

“The 30-year mark is the best time for batsman for batting, but in past four-five years the way Virat Kohli played, it will be a challenge for him to better his records. I wish him a happy birthday; may this year be good for him, he lives his life well. Indian cricket will move forward on Kohli’s shoulders,” Ganguly said.

Australia have been in a dismal form lately and they have now crashed to 17 losses in their last 19 ODIs, including an unparalleled seven defeats in a row, with batting failures a feature for much of the year.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:53 IST