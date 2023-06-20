Virat Kohli continues tryst with cryptic Instagram stories as brand new post leaves fans searching for answers

There is a latest trend going on with Virat Kohli. No it isn't related to cricket entirely, not at least the last two ones. Kohli has been away from cricket for almost a week now and is likely to enjoy the month-long break for another fortnight's period before heading to West Indies for a full-fixture tour starting July 12. But Kohli's trend pertains to his social media account as a latest post, on Tuesday afternoon, left fans searching for answers. Virat Kohli's brand new post leaves fans searching for answers(AP)

Kohli has been involved in posting cryptic Instagram stories every now and then, a trend that had begun post that infamous spat in Lucknow during IPL 2023 in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Following that day, when Kohli was involved in an argument with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, the RCB star has `been rather regular with his posts although each have had different meanings, probably targetting different issues as well.

It also came when a picture of him having food in the dressing room went viral with fans criticising him, and it came post India's defeat in the WTC final as well. However, the latest story has left fans puzzled with Kohli being far from cricketing action now.

The post read: "Love is the recognition of our shared being. You are the happiness you seek", which is a famous quote of an English spiritual teacher Rupert Spira.

Kohli last featured in the WTC final at The Oval earluer this month where Australia beat them by 209 runs to hand the Rphit Sharma-led side a second successive defeat in the tournament's final and prolonged their wait for yet another ICC trophy.

Kohli is expected to be part of the tour of West Indies which begins from July 12 onwards with the two-match Test series. The contest will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the third WTC cycle. India will then play three ODI match between July 27 and August 1 before ending their tour with a five-match T20 contest between August 3 and 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON