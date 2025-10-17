Virat Kohli corrects Shubman Gill's flaw; India captain gets long lecture from Rohit Sharma

As India fine-tuned their preparations ahead of the much-anticipated ODI series against Australia, all eyes were on the team’s second practice session at the Optus Stadium, where Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma formed the focal point of attention both on and off the nets. India's Shubman Gill, left, and Virat Kohli(PTI)

While Shreyas Iyer went about his usual aggressive approach during the nets, it was Shubman Gill who drew particular interest, especially during his exchanges with Virat Kohli. The young India captain spent an extended period batting against a variety of bowling styles and repeatedly turned to Kohli for feedback on specific shots.

Kohli, ever the meticulous technician, was seen correcting Gill’s footwork and shot selection on several occasions. The interaction appeared deliberate and focused, with Gill keenly absorbing advice from the man he succeeded as India’s ODI batting lynchpin. The two discussed angles, backlift timing, and follow-through, with Kohli offering precise hand gestures and visual cues between deliveries.

After finishing his net session, Gill took his pads off and walked over for a lengthy conversation with Rohit Sharma — his predecessor and India’s World Cup-winning captain. The two stood near the marked-off pitch square at Optus Stadium, gesturing toward the centre and discussing field placements and shot execution, suggesting strategic planning was underway ahead of the series opener.

The moment wasn’t lost on observers: Gill, the present and future of Indian cricket, in deep discussion with the two men who defined its last decade.

Later, Gill was also seen sharing a quick exchange with mentor Gautam Gambhir before regrouping with Rohit and Kohli. The trio, soon joined by youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, shared a relaxed moment filled with laughter and anecdotes, showcasing the camaraderie that continues to define this high-performing squad.

Rohit Sharma, who is no longer at the helm but remains a pillar of experience, had a relatively low-key session. He went through fitness drills, catching practice, and faced throwdowns, largely keeping to himself. The former captain’s focused but quiet demeanour hinted at an awareness of his changed role — now a senior statesman in Gill’s team rather than the figure at the centre of it.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who will don the gloves for the series, was among the first to enter the nets, working diligently against both spin and pace. His range of strokeplay appeared crisp as he prepares to anchor the middle order.

The three-match ODI series kicks off this Sunday at the Optus Stadium, followed by games on October 23 and 25. A five-match T20I series will follow, stretching from October 29 to November 8.