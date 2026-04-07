Virat Kohli deemed 'mastermind' after RCB transition into a 'proper team': 'Tim David is playing book cricket'

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their power-hitter Tim David, comparing his explosive batting to “book cricket” during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. Virat Kohli during an IPL 2026 match between RCB and CSK. (PTI)

“RCB has become a proper team now. Initially, about 4-5 years ago, I felt that they had a weak bowling attack. Now, with their batting lineup, they have the likes of Jacob Duffy and someone like Krunal Pandya; these players have had a significant impact. The mastermind on the ground is Virat Kohli. The captain’s name may be Rajat Patidar, but Tim David, it is like book cricket, where you open the book, and it is either a four or a six. The manner in which he hits is amazing,” Basit Ali said on The Game Plan podcast.

MI’s Tim David release was surprising Echoing similar sentiments, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal expressed surprise at the Mumbai Indians for releasing David and urged the RCB to retain him long-term.

“Credit goes to Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik. I was watching a few of their videos, and their planning seems to have started 1-2 months back, over what needs to be done now. What type of team did we need to make? I am shocked that MI released Tim David. I hope RCB use him for the next 10 years and not let him go,” Akmal said.

Akmal also highlighted the transformation in RCB’s squad, especially their improved balance. “The team that they have is also unbelievable. An amazing batting order. Phil Salt, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma’s turn doesn’t even come. In the first 16 years, they compromised on their bowling. Now they have ended the compromise in bowling. It has become a different team altogether now,” he added.

He further praised Kohli’s evolving approach this season. “I think other teams will find it hard to beat them. Have you seen Virat Kohli’s batting approach? He’s become even more aggressive this season. Every year, if you observe, he’s preparing like one should in modern-day cricket. What does the team need? How should we play our cricket? Just look at his hunger and his approach,” he said.

With strong performances and a balanced squad, RCB appear to be one of the most formidable sides this season. They are set to face the Rajasthan Royals next in Guwahati as their impressive IPL 2026 campaign continues.