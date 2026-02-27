Virat Kohli ‘deeply saddened’ by Rinku Singh’s father’s demise; Yuvraj Singh ‘heartbroken’: 'No words feel enough'

Team India batter Rinku Singh suffered a major personal setback on Friday after his father, Khanchand Singh, passed away in Greater Noida following a long illness. He had been receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital, but breathed his last on Friday morning. Rinku, who is part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, has left the team to be with his family during this difficult time. Virat Kohli shares a heartfelt message after Rinku Singh loses his father. (AP and PTI)

The 28-year-old, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, has often spoken about his father’s sacrifices. Khanchand worked in gas cylinder distribution and stood firmly behind his son’s cricketing ambitions despite financial struggles, playing a crucial role in shaping Rinku’s journey.

Earlier, Rinku had to leave the T20 World Cup midway after his father’s health deteriorated. With the situation turning critical, he rushed back home to be by his family’s side after the South Africa match. However, after spending time with family, he rejoined the Indian squad ahead of the February 26 clash against Zimbabwe.

After spending time with family, he rejoined the Indian squad ahead of the February 26 clash against Zimbabwe. However, Rinku didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.

The cricketing community came together to mourn the loss and offer strength to the left-handed batter and his family in this moment of grief.

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli also conveyed his condolences, sharing a heartfelt message for Rinku and his loved ones, praying for courage and peace as they cope with the irreparable loss.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti. @rinkusingh235," Kohli wrote on X.