Virat Kohli defended in Musheer Khan ‘ye paani pilaata hai’ row: ‘Even if he plays with his own baby, he would…’

Virat Kohli was caught in the middle of a huge storm after a video clip went viral in which he was seemingly seen sledging Punjab Kings' young batter Musheer Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1. The RCB legend was seen trying to get under the skin of the Mumbai batter. However, the choice of words did not go down well with fans on social media as they criticised the former India captain for trying to intimidate a young batter. Atul Wassan weighs in on the controversy involving Virat Kohli and Musheer Khan(Screengrab)

Former India pacer Atul Wassan has now commented on the incident, saying things like these can happen on the cricket field. He even joked that Virat would be the same aggressive character if he were playing the sport against his own kids.

When Musheer Khan walked out to bat in the ninth over of the PBKS innings, Kohli, who was positioned at first slip, referred to how the right-handed batter had been serving drinks for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. In the video clip, Kohli was heard saying, “Yeh paani pilaata hai. (He serves water).”

Some fans also tried to come to the aid of Kohli, saying the RCB batter did not insult Musheer as he was just alluding to the fact that Musheer was acting as a water boy minutes before coming out to bat as an impact sub. It must be mentioned that this claim cannot be verified independently by Hindustan Times.

However, Wassan said things like this are part and parcel of the game as everyone is equal on the cricket field.

“Virat has a competitive nature; even if he plays with his own baby, he would like to win. One should not feel bad about it. When you are playing the game, consider yourself equal, and don't expect an inch, nor give an inch,” Wassan said on the OTTplay ‘Bails and Banter’ show.

‘You have to let people express’

The former India pacer Wassan also said that sledging is a part of the game and people should be allowed to express their emotions as long as they are not going overboard.

“If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. If someone is doing it within the line, it's fine. Sledging is a mixture of sarcasm, wit and being obnoxious,” said Wassan.

“Of course, there should be no physical confrontation, but certain gestures should not be misinterpreted, which entirely depends on the match officials. You have to let people express themselves within the limits,” he added.

It must be mentioned that earlier in the IPL 2025 season, Virat Kohli gifted one of his bats to Musheer Khan after the league-stage match between Punjab Kings and RCB.

Earlier, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to reach the IPL 2025 final. However, PBKS have another chance of reaching the final as they will take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.