Virat Kohli does a Suryakumar Yadav after record Champions Trophy century vs Pakistan, but who was celebration aimed at?

Virat Kohli may have sparked concerns about his form after his knock against Bangladesh on Wednesday in India's Champions Trophy opener, but the former captain once again put the talks to bed when he smashed a record century against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. His 51st career ODI century, coming off the final ball of the chase, helped India beat their arch-rival by six wickets. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025- Group A match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday(Surjeet Yadav)

As Kohli shimmied down the track to guide the Khushdil Shah delivery through cover for a boundary, he removed his helmet, raised his bat, and looked heavenwards. The 36-year-old then pulled off the calma celebration, much like Suryakumar Yadav, after pointing towards the dressing room as if to say he always had this knock under control. Not to forget, he had to battle past a diminishing target, rampaging Hardik Pandya and Shaheen Afridi, who bowled a few wides, but more so the outside noise that has always been a tad too quick in speculating his retirement. Hence, Kohli's 'calm down' gesture seemed rather appropriate.

But was the gesture aimed at Suryakumar, who was in attendance at the Dubai International Stadium for the match? While most reckoned it was the case, a Times of India report indicated Kohli aimed the celebration at his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who also travelled to Dubai to witness the India star's knock. Suryakumar's Instagram post on Kohli later showed that during that gesture, he was sitting at the opposite corner, implying it certainly wasn't meant for him.

'It's about keeping the outside noise away'

After collecting the Player of the Match award, Kohli said he shut down "the noise" to compile an unbeaten 100, his sixth in an ICC ODI tournament and first in the Champions Trophy. En route, he became the third man to make 14,000 runs in the format.

"My job was clear - to control in the middle overs, not take risks against spinners and take on the pacers. I was happy with the template, it's how I play in ODIs," said Kohli. "I have a decent understanding of my game. It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these."