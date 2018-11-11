Virat Kohli doesn’t see any need to compete with wife Anushka Sharma

They are both successful in their fields, have their fashion label running separately, many brand endorsements in their kitty but there is no room for “competition” in their lives, feels the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. He also says that his wife and actress-producer Anushka Sharma is an established professional and has her own vision.

While launching the new portfolio of his One8 brand titled One8 Select, Virat was asked if there was any creative exchange back home since his wife also owns a fashion line and if there was ever any competition between them to which he said: “That thought doesn’t even occur to us at any stage. I don’t know how people even go into that direction.

“Whatever internally we talk about obviously, I am not going to publicly come out and tell people about our conversations but when it comes to the business side of things, both of us are professionals. There is absolutely no competition there at all.”

“I don’t know how people get into these conclusions and get to think that these kind of conversations will happen. She is a professional and she is working here for so long. She is an established professional in her own career and she is one of the biggest celebrities in the country. She has her own vision and she obviously knows what she is doing so I don’t think there is ever room for things like that. We are very professional about things that we do and that’s about it.”

With an apparel line, is life going to be more hectic for him now?

“Not really. I am grateful to God that everything is fine. Being busy is good and this is what I feel. I feel that after you are done with your career and with your sport, you must have something that you need to be involved in and having my own brand gives me an opportunity to still be continuously involved in making something good,” he said.

Talking about one8 Select, he said that it’s a step and an effort towards going into a different zone of fashion which he is also quite fond of.

“I have been quite fond of wearing suits and lining it with good shoes and belts in the past so that is also a big part of my fashion statement or fashion style that I have in my wardrobe and plus this is a venture where more of my family is getting involved.

“My brother and my brother-in-law they already were into the shoe business side of things so we sat down and we thought why not collaborate and bring one8 with the line of shoes which is quite affordable. It’s exclusive but it’s affordable, so that was the whole idea behind one8 select,” Virat said.

Restricting his focus to just his brand, Virat chose not to talk about the controversy surrounding his “Leave India” comment.

During the press conference, when one of the journalists asked if he will mind promoting his brand on social media especially after such a backlash, he replied just saying “It’s okay” and moved to other questions.

Coming back to his business venture, he also emphasized that as a professional sportsman there is no perfect time to start business.

“I don’t believe in the fact that you can’t do endorsement. If you have limited time , you should establish that properly,” he said.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:53 IST