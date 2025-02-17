Virat Kohli dragged into Kuhnemann controversy as ICC called 'hypocrites'; Tim Paine makes 'similar to Bumrah' claim

Virat Kohli has made it back into the conversation among Australian media yet again, more than a month after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Test series. Amid the controversy surrounding the bowling action of Aussie spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who has been reported for 'chucking', Kohli's name popped up in the news as his incident involving Sam Konstas and the punishment he received for it was thrust back into the spotlight. India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and teammate Virat Kohli(AP)

Last week, Kuhnemann was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during his dominant performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka after players from the home team expressed concerns about his bowling. The left-armer snared 16 wickets at 17.18 as Australia secured a historic 2-0 whitewash. He will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality. A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before delivery, which is considered illegal.

Amid the controversy, Aussie cricket writer Ben Horne reignited the Kohli incident involving Konstas as he labelled ICC 'hypocrites.' The former India captain had deliberately shoulder-barged Konstas on his debut Test, but escaped being banned.

"Virat Kohli was hit with one of the softest sanctions of all time, yet match officials in Sri Lanka were happy to make an example out of a five-Test orthodox spinner over a marginal bowling action," Horne wrote for the Daily Telegraph over the weekend. "They are completely different situations that don’t even belong in the same conversation other than the all too familiar running theme that the game’s governing body is sport’s biggest toothless tiger...until an easy target (Kuhnemann) presents itself."

'Matt Kuhnemann's action is similar to Jasprit Bumrah'

Former Australia captain Tim Paine, during his conversation on SEN Radio, questioned why Kuhnemann was being targeted as he claimed that his action was quite similar to that of India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Although the latter has been scrutinised by many experts for the same reason, ICC believes his arm 'hyperextends' rather than bends.

“I think there’s a bit of flexion, not dissimilar to a Jasprit Bumrah," Paine said. “I think he’d be flat as a tack I’d imagine. In cricket, being accused of throwing is not a great mark to have against your name. You’re being accused in a way, of cheating.

“I imagine in such a public forum, that would be very hard for him to deal with that. He’s probably walked off that day on top of the world, and by the time he’s back in the hotel room he’s at absolute rock bottom because he’s fighting, if you like, to save his career."