Virat Kohli eclipses Sehwag in glorious run-scoring list, Rohit Sharma achieves spectacular feat against WI in 1st Test

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was not the only Indian batter who scripted history on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and the West Indies. Captain Rohit Sharma and former India skipper Virat Kohli also entered their names on the record books on Wednesday as Team India extended their lead to 162 runs at Windsor Park. Centuries from debutant Jaiswal and India captain Rohit powered the visitors to 312/2 in 113 overs at Stumps Day 2. Virat Kohli eclipsed Virender Sehwag while captain Rohit Sharma achieved another spectacular feat(AFP)

Newcomer Jaiswal batted through the day to remain unbeaten on 143 in his first-ever international match for Team India. Jaiswal reached new heights with skipper Rohit in the Caribbean by stitching a record-breaking opening partnership against the West Indies. The newly formed opening pair registered the highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Rohit and Jaiswal's opening stand of 229 runs is the highest ever for the Asian giants in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.

Rohit joins Kohli

Talking more about the match, India captain Rohit smashed 103 off 221 balls. The veteran Indian opener slammed his 10th hundred in the longest and oldest format of the game. The 36-year-old also completed 3,500 runs in Test cricket on Day 2 of the series opener. The senior batter has joined Virat Kohli on an exclusive list. Interestingly, Kohli and Rohit are the only two batters who have scored 3,500 runs in all three formats.

Kohli surpasses Sehwag

Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit has amassed 9,825 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 3853 runs in T20Is. Kohli, who is the only batter with over 4,000 runs in T20Is, has 8515 Test runs and 12,898 runs in ODIs. The Indian run machine also scripted history with his small cameo against the West Indies on Day 2 at Dominica. Kohli has become the fifth-highest run-getter for India in the history of Test cricket. The former India captain has surpassed legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag (8503) on the elite list. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122) and VVS Laxman (8781) on the elite list. Premier batter Kohli remained unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls on Day 2 of the Dominica opener.

