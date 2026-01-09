Virat Kohli ends sabbatical, posts about cricket on Instagram after six months: ‘Time to rescind his Test retirement’

Virat Kohli might have retired from Tests in May 2025, but the calls are still growing, asking the former India captain to rethink his decision and return to the format he cherished the most. The right-hander, 37, called time on his Test career after featuring in 123 matches and scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Kohli announced his decision to bid adieu to the format he loved the most following a poor showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and the announcement came just days before the squad announcement for the England tour. Virat Kohli retired from Tests last year. (PTI)

Following the Test retirement, there was scepticism about how Kohli would perform in ODIs, considering that he would be playing just one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is. However, Kohli has been setting the stage on fire in the 50-over format, scoring two centuries and two fifties in his last four ODIs.

Kohli is now raring to go for the upcoming three ODIs against New Zealand, which begins on January 11 in Vadodara. The experienced campaigner finally posted some pictures on his Instagram, giving the fans an insight into his training session.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli's latest post is his first regarding cricket in six months. If one leaves out the congratulatory post for the women's team on the World Cup win, Kohli's last cricket related post came after RCB's maiden IPL triumph.