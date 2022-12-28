Virat Kohli falls to worst Test ranking in 6 years after poor outing vs Bangladesh; Ashwin, Iyer make big jumps

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released an updated list of Test rankings on Wednesday following India's 2-0 win against Bangladesh last week, that saw a host of Indian cricketers making significant jumps. India had registered a dramatic win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka, with the side recovering from 74/7 in the 145-run chase to beat the hosts by three wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 42 while Shreyas Iyer scored a gritty unbeaten 29 to take India to victory.

Following the Test, Ashwin made big jump across all three – bowling, batting, and the all-rounder – rankings. Ashwin had picked up six wickets in the second Test that saw him climbing to fourth spot in the bowlers' rankings -- now level with fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah. He consolidated his second place in the all-rounders' rankings with 343 rating points and stands only behind Ravindra Jadeja (369).

Ashwin also moved up three places to 84th on the updated rankings for Test batters, proving once again his capabilities as a genuine all-rounder.

India's star batter Virat Kohli, however, fell two places to 14th spot in the ICC Rankings after a string of low scores against Bangladesh. In the second Test, Kohli scored 24 and 1 across two innings in Dhaka. The last time Kohli was at this spot in the Test Rankings was all the way back in November 2016.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, was rewarded for his consistent outing (87 & 29*) as he jumped 10 places to 16th overall on the list for Test batters with the right-hander holding a total of 666 rating points.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav was the other India player to make significant gains on the most recent rankings update, with the 35-year-old improving five places to 33rd on the list for bowlers and jumping three spots to 48th for all-rounders after picking up a total of five wickets during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Team India will return to action in T20Is on January 3 when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first match of the series in Mumbai. The side will next play in a Test on February 9 when Australia tours the country for a four-match series.

