 Virat Kohli flicks Starc for disdainful six in RCB vs KKR, Gavaskar's astounding on-air madness sums up sensational hit | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli flicks Starc for disdainful six in RCB vs KKR, Gavaskar's astounding on-air madness sums up sensational hit

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2024 08:23 PM IST

Virat Kohli produced a magnificent hit against Mitchell Starc in the powerplay, prompting an astounding reaction from batting great Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli turned up the heat as he took the field in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's third match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The star RCB batter, who returned to run-scoring in style with a match-winning 77 off just 49 balls against Punjab Kings earlier this week, made an emphatic start to the innings in Bengaluru yet again, taking on Australia's seasoned pacer Mitchell Starc.

Virat Kohli hits the six off Mitchell Starc during match against KKR in IPL 2024(X)
Virat Kohli hits the six off Mitchell Starc during match against KKR in IPL 2024(X)

Kohli displayed an array of shots, but the one that stood out in the initial phase of RCB's innings was the lofted flick that travelled the distance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was impeccable timing from the 35-year-old Kohli as he put his bottom hand to use, producing tremendous power to clear the boundary against Starc.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Gautam Gambhir's unreleased 'RCB attitude' interview shared on day of fiery KKR IPL tie: 'Haven't won anything but...'

Such was the brilliance in the shot that India's batting great, Sunil Gavaskar, was left in absolute awe. As soon as Kohli hit the shot, Gavaskar, on-air at the time, exclaimed, ‘Out of my sight!’

He further lauded Kohli for the six. “Look at the flick, look at the bottom hand. What a shot that is. Wonderful,” Gavaskar further said.

Watch:

Thanks to the power-hitting from Kohli and Cameron Green in the Powerplay, RCB raced to 61/1 in the first six overs of the innings.

Kohli had made a return to competitive cricket action in the 2024 Indian Premier League; he was on a break throughout the past two months, with his last appearance coming in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

Earlier in the game, Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and opted to bowl against the Royal Challengers in Bengaluru. The match between the two sides preceded a significant build-up, thanks to the rivalry between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who made a return to KKR this season as the side's mentor.

RCB look to keep momentum

Faf du Plessis' men endured a poor start to the season last week, facing a defeat to reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. However, the side made a strong comeback, defeating Punjab Kings by four wickets in their first home match.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli flicks Starc for disdainful six in RCB vs KKR, Gavaskar's astounding on-air madness sums up sensational hit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On