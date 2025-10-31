Virat Kohli gives special shoutout to Jemimah Rodrigues after career-defining knock lays India's Aussie ghosts to rest

Jemimah Rodrigues played such a fantastic innings in the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final that even Virat Kohli took notice. The legendary Indian batter bowed down to the effort of the 25-year-old, which helped India stun seven-time champions Australia in the semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Jemimah played an unbeaten knock of 127 off 134 balls as India registered the highest-ever chase in the history of women's ODIs, knocking down 339 with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Chase master Virat Kohli bows down to Jemimah Rodrigues. (AFP )

The former India captain took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning to congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur's side on a special win. He also gave a shoutout to Jemimah for her “standout performance”.

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India,” Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The win against Australia was memorable considering the side hadn't lost a game in the Women's World Cup since the 2017 semi-finals. The Alyssa Healy-led side had also beaten India earlier in the group stage after the team chased down 331 in Vizag.

Before the semi-final in Navi Mumbai, not many gave India a chance considering the side's performance in the league stage, where the team lost three successive matches against South Africa, Australia and England.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet step up

The 25-year-old Jemimah did not have an ideal start to the Women's World Cup as she registered a string of low scores, which eventually led to her being dropped for the clash against England.

However, she was brought back into the side for the game against New Zealand. The contest saw her go past the 50-run mark, but she brought out the best in the semis against Australia, smashing an unbeaten century to take India over the line.

Jemimah was also involved in a 167-run stand for the third wicket with Harmanpreet. The Indian captain departed after scoring 89 but the former ensured that the team got over the line. India will now take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday, November 2.