Virat Kohli got a '5-minute lecture' from Dinesh Karthik in IPL final, move backfired immediately: 'What is this man…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru realised their dream of becoming IPL champions for the first time when they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 season, but even they would know just how close it was. In the end, PBKS fell short by just six runs. Had Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten on 50, connected one more, who knows, the result could well have been different. Nonetheless, hindsight is always a wonderful thing, isn't it? But RCB won't care. For them, an 18-year-long wait had ended. For Virat Kohli, an 18-year-long wait had finally ended. Dinesh Karthik, left, seen having a word with Virat Kohli(PTI)

The world saw Kohli breaking down in tears even before RCB's victory was sealed. But what many tend to forget is just how crucial his knock of 43 was. Kohli top-scored for RCB, scoring three fours during his 35-ball stay. In terms of strike-rate, Kohli's innings may not have been brisk, but given the nature of the wicket, his contribution ensured RCB finished in 190/9, a total that proved to be just about enough. In between, when Kohli seemed to have gotten stuck, during the strategic time-out, the entire RCB coaching set-up, including head coach Andy Flower and batting Dinesh Karthik joined in. In fact, Karthik could be seen having an animated chat with Kohli.

However, irrespective of the discussion, it didn't help Kohli, as he got out the very next over. Returning on the Sky Sports podcast with England legends Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, Karthik was grilled for his chat with Kohli, with the former captains trying their best to get an answer out of DK. Here's how the conversation ensued.

Michael Atherton: "In that final, what I noticed was, during the strategic time-out, you spent a long time telling Virat Kohli what to do. He was at the crease, and you were there. I saw you, pointing at him. And I think he was out the very next over, after your five-minute lecture. Tell me what you told him there."

Dinesh Karthik: "This is probably the hardest question I have been asked on a podcast. I am trying to thing, without getting scarred for my life, I need to give the right answer. What did you think I was telling him, considering he got out in the next over?"

Michael Atherton: "Well, I don't know. I just saw what is this man telling one of the greatest batters that ever walked the earth. What can he possibly be telling him and then whatever he told him didn't work because he was out."

Nasser Hussain: "I think it's the first time ever that you don't have an answer. You are silent."

Not the first Virat Kohli-Dinesh Karthik moment

This wasn't the first instance of Kohli and Karthik engaging in an unusual activity. Earlier during the season, in a match against the Rajasthan Royals, Kohli, while fielding, had to turn down a request from Karthik. In fact, Kohli folded his hands and refused to listen to DK. No one knows what the conversation was about, but if X was to be scanned, some posts from fans suggested that Karthik probably wanted Kohli to roll his arms over and try and bowl an over.

After the match, when RCB won, Karthik brushed it all under the carpet and said, "If that man puts his mind to something, the way he adapts, understands situations, I am too small a person to even speak about him. He is an absolutely champion."