Virat Kohli's imitation of 'chewing gum man' Suryakumar Yadav in dugout leaves Pant, Gill in splits during 2nd ODI

India star Virat Kohli did not make a favourable return to action on Sunday in the second game of the three-match ODI series against England. Returning from a knee problem, which saw him miss the series opener, Kohli scored just five runs as his struggles continued. However, the 36-year-old was among the talking points on social media after a video went viral of him imitating Suryakumar Yadav during the match. Virat Kohli imitated Suryakumar Yadav during 2nd ODI

It happened during the second innings of the match when India were looking to chase down 305 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Kohli was seen imitating the India T20I captain with his “chewing gum” act, which left teammates Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in splits.

Kohli's form still a concern for India

India did tick another box on Sunday with captain Rohit Sharma roaring back to form with his 32nd career century. Lacing 12 boundaries and seven sixes, the 37-year-old smashed 119 runs in 90 balls, a knock that shut critics just before the Champions Trophy. In addition, India also got Varun Chakravarthy to debut in the game as the team continue to keep option ready amid the growing mystery of Jasprit Bumrah's injury. The Tamil Nadu spinner registered an economical performance in his 1 for 54 in 10 overs.

However, Kohli's form remains a concern ahead of the Champions Trophy. He has been struggling to find form since the T20 World Cup last year, followed by his concerns in red-ball cricket, which also included a forgettable return to Ranji Trophy last month. The former India captain, who suffered from a swollen knee last week, returned to ODI cricket on Sunday, but was dismissed fort just 5 off 8, after scoring a solitary boundary.

With one more game left in the series, before India leave for Dubai for the ICC tournament, the entire focus will be on his form, with the team being desperate for Kohli to bounce back.