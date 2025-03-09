Virat Kohli in Rohit Sharma's ears, wants change in field placement in Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli was in Rohit Sharma's ears. He obviously did all the talking and Rohit, the Indian captain, listened attentively. This was not the first time Kohli was offering his wisdom to Rohit in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He had done the same when Australia's Steve Smith and Alex Carey were going strong in the semi-final. Whenever there is a threatening partnership brewing or the opposition is just starting to take the game away from India's grip, Kohli springs into action. He did the same in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli suggesting field changes to Rohit Sharma

After New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat, openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young gave them a flying start. India's new-ball bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, could do little to stop Ravindra's onslaught. Even Varun Chakarvarthy was taken for 10 runs in his first over as New Zealand raced to 46 in 6 overs.

In the middle of the 7th over, being bowled by Shami, Kohli spotted something and decided to speak with his captain to change the proceedings. It was difficult to say with certainty what change Kohli wanted but it is most likely related to a particular field placement for Ravindra, who had already four fours and a six.

Success came in the very next over when Chakarvarthy trapped Young for 15 to break the partnership. Kohli, known to celebrate wickets aggressively, let out a roar when the umpire raised his finger to give the marching orders to the right-hander.

Kohli was at his animated and energetic best throughout the match. On a disappointing day in the field, where India dropped four half-chance, Kohli was superb in the outfield. He also inflicted a run out in the 49th over to send back Santner with a sharp throw from the deep.

This came after Kohli was seen having another animated discussion with Rohit and Shami in the 48th over of the match.

New Zealand post 251/7

New Zealand were restricted to 251 for 7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Shami got one each.