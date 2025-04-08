Virat Kohli's in-your-face celebration after Krunal haunts MI in last over; Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma sit in agony

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended a 10-year-long wait on Monday by registering a win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. RCB stood tall in the end after several twists and turns in the thrilling contest as their bowlers held their nerves in the final overs to leave Wankhede with two crucial points. Rajat Patidar and Co. have returned to the winnings ways and are now placed at the third spot on the points table with three wins in four matches, while things are not looking good for MI as they are languishing at the eighth spot with just one win in five matches. Virat Kohli roars in jubilation while Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya sit in agony(X Image)

The Bengaluru-based franchise was all charged up after the big win as their former skipper Virat Kohli roared loudly in the middle of the ground after the fifth ball of the final over when MI lost Naman Dhir's wicket. Krunal Pandya, who started his IPL journey with MI, returned to haunt back his former team and bowled a brilliant final over, which left Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma in agony while Kohli roared in ecstasy.

Kohli returned to form and scored a fine half-century where he took on the MI bowlers, including returning Jasprit Bumrah, to help RCB cross the 200-run mark. His 67-run knock was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Hardik led his team's fightback with the bat and smashed 42 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 280 to take the game closer, but his wicket in the penultimate over, turned the tide completely in RCB's favour.

Krunal Pandya gets the job done

Meanwhile, Krunal held his nerve to bowl the final over when Mumbai needed 19 runs but lost three wickets including two on the first two balls. The left-arm spinner returned figures of 4-45 in Bengaluru's third win in four matches.

Earlier, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma flopped once again with the bat and was outfoxed by Rohit Sharma for 17 in the second over itself.

Hardik (42) and left-handed Tilak Varma (56) put on 89 runs to turn on the heat with fours and sixes. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Varma and then Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took down Pandya for his second wicket in the 19th over to derail the chase.