'Virat Kohli is obviously your bunny': Australia pacer can't wait to go after India great during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's five-match Test series in Australia later this year is among the most anticipated events of the year in cricket. While the feisty rivalry between the two teams has led to some memorable contests over the years in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the fact that India go Down Under on the back of an unprecedented two back-to-back series wins puts more spice on the fixture. Virat Kohli had fallen for scores 14 and 49 in the WTC final(Getty Images)

Among the two figures on either side would be Virat Kohli for India and Scott Boland for Australia. Kohli had led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. While he was captain during the 2020/21 series as well, he had returned home after the first Test, in which India were famously thrashed by 10 wickets after being all out for 36 in their second innings.

Kohli, hence, didn't have much of a role to play in India, astonishingly turning it around and winning the series 2-1. Kohli's next meeting with Australia was in the 2023 World Test Championship final at The Oval where he fell for scores of 14 and 49. It was Boland who dismissed him on both occasions.

"I think we’ve got real class bowling attack, some of the best players in the world as they do but I think home conditions we can get a jump in,” said Boland in a video shared by journalist Daniel Cherny on X (formerly Twitter).

Cherny then asked him a cheeky question about Kohli being his “bunny” at which Boland laughed and replied:“I wouldn’t say that. Nice wicket to get, hopefully I have a chance to have a crack at him again."

A 10-year wait

While Australia did beat India in the WTC final, they haven't managed to win a bilateral Test series against them since 2014/15. It means that there are quite a few Australians, including Boland, who have never experienced a Test series win against India, home or away.

“That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, [we are] back at home [and] confident on these grounds. People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now,” fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, one of the few remaining Australians from that 2014/15 series still in the team, had said earlier.

“There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that. That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home,” sad Hazlewood.