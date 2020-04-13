Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in top bracket: ICC asks fans to assemble dream batting and bowling line-ups with $15

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:45 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with a unique way to up the fan engagement on social media as they urged followers to assemble their dream five-man batting and bowling line-ups.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to Covid-19 crisis, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media platforms.

The ICC also joined the party as they asked their followers to pick a five-member batting and a bowling team, using $15. 60 top batsmen and bowlers from teams around the world were listed and their respective prices were given to the fans.

India have three representations with skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain being the most expensive ones while opener Shikhar Dhawan was listed in the second-last group.

You have a total of 30$ 💵



What will your ODI team look like? Go 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZfaXKY6bND — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2020

$5: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Ross Taylor, Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis

$4: Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch

$3: Jonny Bairstow, Fakhar Zaman, Jason Roy, Imam-ul-Haq, Shai Hope

$2: Martin Guptill, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shikhar Dhawan, Usman Khawaja, Jos Buttler

$1: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Tamim Iqbal

And as far bowling was concerned Jasprit Bumrah found himself in the top bracket was Chahal was in the 3 dollar category, Kuldeep Yadav and Buvneshwar Kumar in the 2 dollar bracket and Ravindra Jadeja in the 1 dollar one.

The idea is to use $15 each and come up a set of five batsmen and five bowlers. In this game, nationality of the players doesn’t matter and fans can assemble their dream batting line-up. The only rule is that the total price of the team cannot exceed the given total amont.

For example

Batting Team: Virat Kohli ($5), Kane Williamson ($4), Imam-ul-Haq ($3), Jos Buttler ($2), Steve Smith ($1) = $15

Bowling Team: Jasprit Bumrah ($5), Mitchell Starc ($4), Yuzvedndra Chahal ($3), Mohammad Nabi ($2), Jofra Archer ($1) = $15