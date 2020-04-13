e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in top bracket: ICC asks fans to assemble dream batting and bowling line-ups with $15

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in top bracket: ICC asks fans to assemble dream batting and bowling line-ups with $15

The ICC also joined the party as they asked their followers to pick a five-member batting and a bowling team, using $15. 60 top batsmen and bowlers from teams around the world were listed and their respective prices were given to the fans

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (PTI)
         

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with a unique way to up the fan engagement on social media as they urged followers to assemble their dream five-man batting and bowling line-ups.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to Covid-19 crisis, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media platforms.

The ICC also joined the party as they asked their followers to pick a five-member batting and a bowling team, using $15. 60 top batsmen and bowlers from teams around the world were listed and their respective prices were given to the fans.

India have three representations with skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain being the most expensive ones while opener Shikhar Dhawan was listed in the second-last group.

 

$5: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Ross Taylor, Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis

$4: Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch

$3: Jonny Bairstow, Fakhar Zaman, Jason Roy, Imam-ul-Haq, Shai Hope

$2: Martin Guptill, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shikhar Dhawan, Usman Khawaja, Jos Buttler

$1: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Tamim Iqbal

And as far bowling was concerned Jasprit Bumrah found himself in the top bracket was Chahal was in the 3 dollar category, Kuldeep Yadav and Buvneshwar Kumar in the 2 dollar bracket and Ravindra Jadeja in the 1 dollar one.

The idea is to use $15 each and come up a set of five batsmen and five bowlers. In this game, nationality of the players doesn’t matter and fans can assemble their dream batting line-up. The only rule is that the total price of the team cannot exceed the given total amont.

For example

Batting Team: Virat Kohli ($5), Kane Williamson ($4), Imam-ul-Haq ($3), Jos Buttler ($2), Steve Smith ($1) = $15

Bowling Team: Jasprit Bumrah ($5), Mitchell Starc ($4), Yuzvedndra Chahal ($3), Mohammad Nabi ($2), Jofra Archer ($1) = $15

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news