Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top spot in ICC ODI rankings

In the ODI batting chart, Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma held on to their number one and two positions respectively, while Bumrah remained at the top in the bowling list

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammate Jasprit Bumrah
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammate Jasprit Bumrah(AP)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday maintained their numero uno status in the latest ICC men’s ODI player rankings. In the ODI batting chart, Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma held on to their number one and two positions respectively, while Bumrah remained at the top in the bowling list.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir, who grabbed four wickets in the three-match home series against Sri Lanka, grabbed a career-best seventh position after jumping six spots.

The left-arm fast bowler, who retired from Tests earlier this year to concentrate on white-ball cricket, had taken a three-wicket haul in the final match. His previous highest ranking was 10th in June this year.

Usman Shinwari, another left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan, made a significant rise, gaining 28 slots to reach 43rd position after finishing with six wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul that won him the player of the match award in the second ODI.

Left-handed batsmen Fakhar Zaman (up two places to 16th) and Haris Sohail (up three places to 32nd) are the others to gain from Pakistan, while Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka has reached a career-best 70th place after a century in the final match.

In the ICC men’s ODI team rankings, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have retained sixth and eighth positions, respectively.

Namibia, Oman and the USA, who have ODI status, meet the minimum requirement of eight qualifying matches and are now on the rankings table.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:38 IST

