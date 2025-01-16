Menu Explore
Virat Kohli left frustrated as fans surround him for pictures on way to Alibaug: 'Bhai mera raasta mat roko'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 11:59 AM IST

Virat Kohli was spotted near the Gateway of India en route to Alibaug, where he has recently bought a villa.

Virat Kohli is no stranger to intense fan attention. However, the cricketer’s patience wore thin during his recent encounter with fans on his way to Alibaug. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kohli can be heard expressing his annoyance with fans who surrounded him for selfies, blocking his way.

Virat Kohli on his way to Alibaug(X)
Virat Kohli on his way to Alibaug(X)

In a frustrated tone, Kohli says, “bhai mera raasta mat roko” (brothers, don’t block my way). The incident occurred as Kohli was trying to catch a ferry on his way to Alibaug, prompting him to gently push aside a fan in an attempt to continue his journey.

Watch:

Kohli and his wife, film actress Anushka Sharma have recently bought a villa in Alibaugh and according to multiple reports, they will host a housewarming at the venue on Thursday.

The Indian batter returned from Australia last week following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he endured a difficult outing. Recently, there has been speculation about Kohli’s potential return to domestic cricket, specifically the Ranji Trophy, to regain his red-ball form.

Will Kohli play Ranji?

Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy in 2012, and with the next Test series scheduled for June, discussions have emerged around whether playing in the domestic circuit could benefit his preparation. However, a senior official from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) raised some doubts regarding the move.

"They were in the probables before the start of the season as well. But till now there is no clarity on whether they would be available for the next round," the official told PTI.

Despite being named in the list of probables for Delhi, there is no definitive confirmation on whether Kohli and his teammate Rishabh Pant would be available for the upcoming rounds.

“Also, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for them to play red-ball cricket as India’s next Test is only in June. It would be good for the Delhi team but I don’t know how playing now will help Kohli and Pant when there is no Test cricket on the horizon,” the official added.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
