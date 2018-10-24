Virat Kohli looks like he will score a hundred in every game: Tamim Iqbal

Virat Kohli has been in top form ever since he took over as captain of the Indian team and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal feels that the batsman sometimes gives off the feeling of invincibility. Tamim went on to add that every time Kohli takes strike, it feels like he will score a hundred.

“I sometimes feel he is not human because the way he performs, my goodness, the moment he comes out to bat, it looks like he is going to score a hundred every game,” Tamim told Khaleej Times.

Kohli has scored 2098 runs in 27 games this season, with 8 hundreds and 7 fifties, and Tamim feels that the India skipper is surely the top batsman across all the three formats.

“The way he looks after himself, the way he works on his game, it’s unbelievable. He is probably the number one in all three formats. He is someone to watch and admire and also learn from. I think he has been fantastic.

“And I have seen all the great players that have played the game in the past 12 years. They have their own strong points. But I haven’t seen anyone that has dominated as much as Virat has,” Tamim said.

Asked if he saw Bangladesh doing a Sri Lanka and lifting the World Cup anytime soon, Tamim said: “Cricket is an unpredictable game. If somebody has a great match, if somebody has a great tournament you can achieve a lot of things. I think especially for this World Cup, we have been preparing really seriously. We do have some tournaments coming up just before the World Cup. I think those tournaments will be very important because if you have a good series against the West Indies, New Zealand and then you go to the World Cup with a high momentum.

“I think what we can do as players is give our best, try to score runs, take wickets. That’s what we can do, sometimes luck doesn’t go with you, but if everything clicks, you never know!”

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 12:33 IST