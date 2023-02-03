'Virat Kohli might be there, but Rohit definitely won't play': Ex-India opener makes massive prediction on star duo

Team India had registered a comprehensive 168-run win in the deciding T20I of the series against New Zealand, attaining its highest victory by margin of runs. The new-look side has, thus, made a strong start to 2023 under Hardik Pandya; Rohit Sharma has remained absent in both of India's T20I series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. In addition to Rohit, Virat Kohli has also missed both series as speculations grow over the star duo's T20I future.

In fact, both made their last international appearances in the format at the T20 World Cup last year, where India had crashed out in the semi-finals against eventual champions England. Since then, Pandya had led the side with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tripathi taking over the top-order roles. KL Rahul had also missed both T20I series in this year.

Amid concerns over the duo's T20I future, former India opener Wasim Jaffer made a rather interesting remark on the possibility of Rohit and Kohli's return in the format. Jaffer believes that Kohli might have a chance to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but insists that doors for a comeback in the format may have closed for captain Rohit Sharma.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested seeing the bigger picture, with the Tests against Australia coming up. India can qualify for the WTC final. And rightly so. (However) Looking at the future, this game is for youngsters. I actually don't see Rohit Sharma playing in the next T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli may play, but Rohit Sharma definitely won't play the next edition. He's already 35,” Jaffer said during an interaction on Pakistan cricket coach Basit Ali's official YouTube channel.

“So, looking at the bigger picture, it's important that they are mentally fresh for the Australia series," Jaffer further said.

The duo will be key to India's chances for a place in the World Test Championship final that takes place in June later this year. The Australian team reached India earlier this week for the four-match series that begins February 9.

